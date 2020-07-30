Netflix’s The Speed Cubers is a story of rivalry, friendship, and overcoming challenges in the face of disability

Extremely cute, inspiring and jaw-dropping, are the three phrases that come to thoughts once we assume of Netflix’s new documentary, The Speed Cubers.

Set inside the quirky, aggressive world of speedcubing, this is the story of the rivalry/friendship between the two finest Rubiks Dice solvers in the world – 17-year-old Max Park and 23-year-old Feliks Zemdegs.

The 40-min movie takes us on a journey as we watch each boys put together for the 2019 championship, in which they’ll each compete to take the world title.

It begins by introducing us to Feliks – an Australian cuber, who initially held all the world titles.

That is till, Max, an American teen with autism, got here and beat each single one of his data, aside from the 3×Three Rubiks problem, also called the “important occasion” for cubers.

Feliks first observed Max on-line as he was in a position to full cubes with only one hand at a ridiculously quick price – we’re speaking between 5 and seven seconds right here.

In the doc, he admits it was “annoying” to have his a lot youthful counterpart beat him, nonetheless he by no means fails to applaud him.

Regardless of the truth they’re mainly opponents, Max and Feliks have an unbreakable friendship which melts your coronary heart all through the documentary.

Each single time Max beats a file, Feliks is proper there to congratulate him, though this basically means he’s being knocked all the way down to second place.

It simply goes to exhibits how selfless folks might be, and how as a champion you may move on the baton gracefully and it doesn’t have to remove from your individual achievements – with Max really admiring Feliks.

The documentary pulls additional at your heartstrings, as Max’s mother and father discuss of his prognosis, along with his mom admitting it was as if he’d “misplaced his future” after they heard about his disability.

Nonetheless, the willpower they’ve as mother and father to defy all the odds – which began along with his mom educating him how you can full a Rubiks Dice – is extraordinarily empowering.

Right here, we’ve got Max who couldn’t use his fingers at a younger age, as a consequence of poor motor abilities, now profitable championships for his excellent dexterity.

As the movie progresses, we see how his love for cubing and his relationship with Feliks helps him to beat challenges typically confronted by folks with autism.

We watch first-hand, the progress and confidence he positive factors from doing one thing he loves.

The world champ for many cubing challenges, Max has by no means misplaced a sport – one thing his mother and father discuss profusely about as they worry he received’t have the ability to deal with his feelings if he had been to lose.

This is the place Feliks comes in, appearing as a type of mentor to Max. If Feliks does one thing, Max mirrors it, and that features smaller on a regular basis duties which don’t essentially come simply to Max like consuming greens and brushing his enamel at evening.

It’s this growth course of, which actually places a smile in your face and warms your coronary heart.

Collectively, Max and Feliks attain new heights, with Feliks going off into maturity and specializing in a longterm profession for himself, and Max studying new abilities and how you can cope with his feelings.

The Speed Cubers is not simply a story of apparent expertise, ability and intelligence, however one of hope, braveness and inspiration, which is certain to get you interested by your individual decisions.

You won’t have the ability to full a Rubiks Dice in six seconds like Max and Feliks, but when there’s something to remove from The Speed Cubers, possibly it’s that there’s some issues we are able to all do this we by no means thought we’d have the ability to!

The Speed Cubers is out there to stream on Netflix now.