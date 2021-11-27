Netflix’s the Witcher series introduces a new monster, as Blood Origin wraps up filming

Images have also been leaked that remind us of The Witcher 3, the title of CD Projekt RED.

There are only three weeks left until the premiere of the second season of The Witcher series, which will bring us this next month the return of Geralt de Rivia, Ciri and Yennefer to Netflix. We have already been able to see how it looks in the official trailer of the new episodes, but the official networks are activating the promotional machine, which allows us to know some more details.

Without going any further, the account of the series itself has shared a video of less than twenty seconds in which we are presented with a new monster, The Myriapod, or myriapod for lack of knowing which is the official translation. It may remind us of some clashes we had in the last expansion of the CD Projekt game, Blood and Wine, but the truth is that it seems to point more to the description of the stories of Andrzej Sapkowki (author of the books), where the sorcerer it has to be measured against a similar creature at a specific time.

The scene match the promises of those responsible for the series, who assured a while ago that in the second season they will include more combats because it is a request that is very repeated by the fans of the first. They don’t seem to forget about the games either, since a leaked image undoubtedly reminds us of how Geralt and Ciri train in Kaer Morhen, the warlock fortress of the School of the Wolf. You can see it below:

In addition to the main series, it is worth remembering that a miniseries, Blood Origin, is in the works, set 1,200 years earlier, when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merge into one and the first warlock emerges. Filming is over, as confirmed by showrunner Declan de Barra, who leaves the door open to new seasons.

The second season of Netflix’s the Witcher series premieres next December 17 on the platform, although if you want to see it in advance, at 3DJuegos we offer you an opportunity. Participate in our contest and get the chance to win a double ticket for the preview of the new episodes, which will be held on December 9 in Madrid.

