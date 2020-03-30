Netflix’s Tiger King: 9 True Facts That Didn’t Make The Documentary

Depart a Remark
In the previous few weeks, folks around the globe have been feeling loads of worry and rigidity because of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, however what’s been serving to lots of people cope is the distraction that’s Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode’s Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem and Insanity – the most recent documentary collection launched on Netflix. Telling a narrative the spans a number of many years and options excessively eccentric people like Joe Unique (a.okay.a. Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage), Carole Baskin, and Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, it delights and freaks you out with an limitless variety of mind-bending twists, and solely will get extra outrageous simply if you assume it would run out of steam.
Tiger King packs a complete lot into 317 minutes (unfold throughout seven episodes), however even nonetheless there are extra loopy info past the contents of the documentary… which is what we’re right here to debate. Researching across the net for the reason that collection dropped, we’ve discovered much more wild particulars surrounding the story and its colourful solid, so let’s dive in, lets?
Joe Unique Didn’t Write Or Sing All The Songs In The Music Movies
There may be not loads of positivity to cling to whereas watching Tiger King, because it’s primarily a documentary about dangerous folks doing dangerous issues to different dangerous folks, however one component that will get real appreciation is Joe Unique’s music – significantly the songs “I Noticed A Tiger” and “Right here, Kitty Kitty.” Even this a part of the Netflix collection has a darkish facet, although, as a result of apparently there’s a truthful quantity of competition concerning whether or not or not Unique is definitely performing. Creator/podcaster Robert Moor says {that a} group known as the Clinton Johnson Band is definitely accountable for the favored tracks, with Unique singing quietly over them, however talking with the Los Angeles Occasions, co-director Rebecca Chaiklin mentioned the doc’s truth checker instructed her that he apparently does sing among the time. Both means, the music is certainly not 100% Joe Unique.
Doc Antle’s Park Is Nonetheless Open – Even Throughout Coronavirus Pandemic
One of many extra stunning particulars that arrives on the very finish of Tiger King (and solely in textual content type) is that Bhagavan “Doc” Antle received a go to from the police on the finish of final 12 months. Based on the documentary collection, Myrtle Seaside Safari was “raided” in December 2019 – although it’s not talked about precisely why the raid occurred. Nonetheless, if this information makes you assume that “Doc” Antle’s park is now out of fee, assume once more. Based on Selection, not solely has Myrtle Seaside Safari remained open within the months for the reason that raid, however it’s even lively in the course of the on-going pandemic. Well being considerations concerning the unfold of COVID-19 imply that folks actually ought to keep away (that goes for all public gatherings), however that doesn’t cease the scenario from being a actuality.
Joe Unique Had One other Straight Husband Earlier than John, Travis, And Dillon
After watching Tiger King, many have highlighted the unusual proven fact that Joe Unique, an brazenly homosexual man, managed to get three males who determine as straight to marry him, however evidently that’s solely ¾ of the story. It’s not talked about within the documentary, however the eponymous animal hoarder truly had a fourth husband who apparently recognized as straight – one he was married to earlier than John Finley and after his first husband, Brian Rhyne (who handed away in 1991). Based on New York Journal, Maldanado-Passage was additionally briefly married to a person named J.?C. Hartpence. Little is thought about Harpence, however he’s at the moment in jail for a homicide he dedicated after he and the Tiger King had been divorced.
Jeff Lowe Is Attempting To Get Cash From Shaquille O’Neal For His New Park
Towards the tip of Tiger King, Jeff Lowe is proven making an attempt to get plans collectively to begin up a complete new park in Thackerville, Oklahoma, however the documentary concludes earlier than the plot thread is resolved. That is in all probability partially because of the truth that the placement nonetheless hasn’t opened… however one unusual factor to know concerning the improvement is that the trouble is evidently at the moment seeking to get a little bit of assist from an NBA legend. Eric Goode not too long ago instructed the Los Angeles Occasions that Lowe is reaching out to Corridor of Fame middle Shaquille O’Neal as a possible investor. The standing of these conversations is unknown – although one has to marvel how they could be impacted by the discharge of the Netflix collection.
Carole Baskin Had A Boyfriend After Her Husband’s Disappearance Who Filed A Restraining Order
One of many lingering mysteries that web sleuths have latched on to in Tiger King is the unusual case of Carole Baskin’s first husband, Don Lewis, who disappeared in August 1997 (two months after submitting a restraining order in opposition to his spouse). As proven within the documentary, Baskin finally remarried, getting along with present husband Howard Baskin, however Robert Moor has revealed particulars of one other relationship she had with a person named Jay Baykal. Much like Lewis, Baykal additionally wound up submitting a restraining order in opposition to Baskin, and within the report mentioned that he was fearful for his life – highlighting two conversations that led him to imagine that his girlfriend killed her former husband.
The Officer Investigating The Hearth At Joe Unique’s Zoo Had A Unusual Connection To The Proprietor
In March 2015, a fireplace broke out at Joe Unique’s zoo, burning down the on-site manufacturing studio and destroying hours and hours of footage that was being assembled to create a actuality collection with the documentary’s central topic as its lead. Whereas positively a bit shady, this isn’t all that stunning by itself… however what does take issues up a notch by way of loopy is a narrative shared by Robert Moor. Whereas trying into the hearth whereas doing analysis for his podcast, Moore reached out to the police officer accountable for the case, and the subsequent day received an offended name from Joe Unique. How did Unique know concerning the name? Based on the creator/podcaster, the police officer was employed because the zoo proprietor’s limo driver.
Documentarian Eric Goode Has His Personal Animal Obsession
“Animal persons are nuts” is likely one of the first strains spoken by a speaking head in Tiger King (and the documentary goes on to make a really sturdy case for that assertion), so it could shock you to be taught that director Eric Goode may be very a lot an “animal individual” himself. Particularly, the filmmaker is classed as a herpetophile, which is to say an individual obsessive about reptiles, and was truly profiled within the New Yorker again in 2012 for his work making an attempt to protect a uncommon tortoise known as the Astrochelys yniphora. Talking with the Los Angeles Occasions, he admits that he has a fascination with individuals who preserve animals, which absolutely impressed his work on the Netflix documentary.
Carole Baskin Is Tremendous Sad About How Tiger King Got here Collectively
This truth couldn’t be featured in Tiger King just because it’s a response to the finished work, however it must be famous that Carole Baskin is much from completely satisfied about how she is represented within the documentary, and feels that she was misled concerning the collection’ content material. Through posts on BigCatRescue.org, Baskin says that she was led to imagine that she was collaborating in “the large cat model of Blackfish,” has refuted a choice of statements made, and has attacked those that accuse her of murdering her former husband, Don Lewis. Administrators Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin refute these claims within the Los Angeles Occasions interview, saying that the documentary developed because the story continued to unfold, and that Baskin “wasn’t coerced” into speaking about her private life and backstory on digital camera.
Joe Unique Is Loving Tiger King’s Reputation
Whereas Carole Baskin isn’t a fan of the Tiger King documentary, Joe Unique most positively is. The documentary doesn’t precisely paint the man as a mannequin citizen (it truly exposes lots of his legal actions past those that received him despatched to jail), however the titular topic is seemingly simply appreciative of the eye. Per Eric Goode, he’s “completely ecstatic” concerning the “concept of being well-known,” and has taken on a brand new trigger by being an advocate for legal justice reform (“He’s in a cage and naturally he’s gonna say that he now acknowledges what he did to those animals.”)
May all the dangling threads left by the tip of Tiger King doubtlessly end in a second season, a la Making A Assassin? We’ll have to attend and see, however for now keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend as we proceed to dive deeper into the insanity that’s this new documentary collection.
