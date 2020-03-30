Netflix’s Tiger King: 9 True Facts That Didn’t Make The Documentary

In the previous few weeks, folks around the globe have been feeling loads of worry and rigidity because of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, however what’s been serving to lots of people cope is the distraction that’s Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode’s Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem and Insanity – the most recent documentary collection launched on Netflix. Telling a narrative the spans a number of many years and options excessively eccentric people like Joe Unique (a.okay.a. Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage), Carole Baskin, and Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, it delights and freaks you out with an limitless variety of mind-bending twists, and solely will get extra outrageous simply if you assume it would run out of steam.

Tiger King packs a complete lot into 317 minutes (unfold throughout seven episodes), however even nonetheless there are extra loopy info past the contents of the documentary… which is what we’re right here to debate. Researching across the net for the reason that collection dropped, we’ve discovered much more wild particulars surrounding the story and its colourful solid, so let’s dive in, lets?