Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle Is Getting Another Episode And It’s Coming Soon

Netflix has been doing gangbusters enterprise with its actuality exhibits this 12 months, whether or not they’re straight up competitions, docuseries or courting exhibits. Actually, exhibits like Love Is Blind and Tiger King have been so fashionable with customers that every was given an extra episode to catch followers up on what’s been occurring within the lives of the individuals we adopted since they had been featured of their respective exhibits. Now, you guessed it, despite the fact that we’re all staying no less than six ft aside, Netflix is giving us a reunion particular for its latest actuality hit, Too Hot To Handle!
For those who’ve been wanting to listen to what the contestants on Too Hot To Handle have been as much as within the 12 months because the attractive present filmed in Mexico, you are in luck, as a result of Netflix goes to deal with us to that data instantly from the mouths our our favourite scorching singles. Too Hot To Handle Further Hot: The Reunion (sure, that is the total title) will hit the streamer this Friday, Could 8, and can characteristic narrator Desiree Burch taking her abilities on display to host and interview the singles (a few of whom already had brushes with fame) of Season 1.
Up to now, the one confirmed friends for Further Hot: The Reunion have been famed trouble-making couple Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago. The duo had been drawn to one another from the primary second they set eyes on the opposite, and proceeded to have interaction in a wide selection of sexual exercise (each with one another and different contestants) which misplaced the group treasured funds from the potential $100,000 grand prize pot. Their habits additionally earned them the ire of a number of of their castmates, however they not too long ago got here out and admitted that it wasn’t all for nothing, as a result of they’re at present a pair.
Whereas there have been some contestants on Too Hot To Handle who merely could not, ahem, deal with the constructing strain to abstain from all sexual exercise whereas attempting to forge a real emotional reference to another person on the present, most of the singles we met within the first episode ended up lasting by way of the top of the competitors. After all, the finale and announcement of the winners led to some negativity from viewers, however for essentially the most half, contestants like Rhonda Paul appear OK with the ultimate determination.
In response to Netflix, the Too Hot To Handle reunion will not simply characteristic “contemporary updates” with contestants like Rhonda, Harry and Francesca. Oh, no. We’ll even be handled to “frisky banter and a sequence of spicy video games” to maintain issues rolling alongside and simply as attractive as followers of the present would need. I doubt that there shall be any such video games which require the previous courting actuality present contestants to tie one another up this time round (except we get a shock and a few twosome is definitely bunking collectively throughout this tough time), however I am positive the particular will not allow us to down in relation to turning up the warmth.
Too Hot To Handle Further Hot: The Reunion hits Netflix on Friday, Could 8, however should you’re in search of extra to look at, you’ll want to take a look at our 2020 Netflix information, see what’s new to Hulu in Could and look into this summer time’s premieres!
