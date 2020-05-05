Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle Is Getting Another Episode And It’s Coming Soon

For those who’ve been wanting to listen to what the contestants on Too Hot To Handle have been as much as within the 12 months because the attractive present filmed in Mexico, you are in luck, as a result of Netflix goes to deal with us to that data instantly from the mouths our our favourite scorching singles. Too Hot To Handle Further Hot: The Reunion (sure, that is the total title) will hit the streamer this Friday, Could 8, and can characteristic narrator Desiree Burch taking her abilities on display to host and interview the singles (a few of whom already had brushes with fame) of Season 1.