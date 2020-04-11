Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle Trailer: New Dating Show Puts Horny People Together But Forbids Sex

Depart a Remark
If you happen to’ve been watching numerous TV recently (Kidding! I completely know that you’re!) you will know that Netflix has actually been coming appropriate with the truth exhibits in 2020. Whereas The Circle gave us the mashup of Large Brother and Catfish that we did not even know we wished, Love Is Blind gave us a dramatically wacko courting present idea we merely could not get sufficient of. Now, the streamer is again with Too Hot To Handle, a courting present that tries to drive scorching, attractive singles to forgo intercourse as they mingle in a tropical locale. I’m SO prepared for this!
Whereas Love Is Blind received singles to this point and suggest marriage earlier than ever seeing each other, Too Hot To Handle will check out an analogous idea, however do issues in an much more attractive method. Everybody on this present can see the entire scantily clad members, however the focus is meant to be on forming emotional connections with out all that bow chicka wow wow stuff getting in the best way. As you may think about, it seems prefer it’s gonna be actually tough for these of us to manage themselves. Have a look:
I imply, come on! They are not speculated to have intercourse, a lot much less kiss one another, and I do know I noticed a whole agency ass in that trailer. These individuals are not prepared for this experiment, and that is why Too Hot To Handle goes to be so. A lot. FUN! It is apparent that the geniuses behind this present knew how onerous it was going to be for a bunch of younger hotties used to swiping to get their, ahem, wants met frequently to go with out direct stimulation to their nethers for greater than a day, as a result of they have one hell of a penalty labored out ought to these singles break the foundations.
See, Too Hot To Handle is not only a courting present, however a contest. There is a whopping $100,00Zero grand prize at stake for the one that can go with out that candy, candy lovin’ throughout their keep in paradise, however each time they step over the bodily line, cash will get deducted from their potential winnings.
Simply from trying on the trailer, I’ll guess that whoever does win the cash will not fairly come away a full $100Okay richer. But, I will likely be pleasantly shocked if somebody manages to depart with greater than $20,000, as a result of these women and gents are very engaging and I, actually, do not have a lot religion of their capability to abstain. It should be enjoyable watching them attempt, although.
Too Hot To Handle will hit Netflix on April 17, though we do not but know if this will likely be a weekly launch or if the episodes will drop abruptly, however you may keep tuned to CinemaBlend for the most recent. For extra on what you may watch proper now, try our Netflix schedule and see what’s new to Hulu this month!
