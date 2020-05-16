Netflix’s White Lines soundtrack: Every song featured in Ibiza crime drama

As you would possibly count on from a collection set on Ibiza, White Lines has a packed soundtrack showcasing all kinds of music.

The most recent present from Cash Heist creator Alex Pina revolves across the homicide of British DJ Axel Collins, who was briefly one of many largest names on the island earlier than going lacking 20 years in the past.

When Axel’s physique is lastly found, his sister flies out to uncover precisely what occurred to him, taking a wild journey by Ibiza’s hedonistic nightlife in her quest for solutions.

Listed here are all of the songs featured in Netflix’s White Lines and the place to search out them in the collection…

Episode 1

The Velocity of Love by Suzanne Ciani

(The invention of Axel’s physique)

We Preserve Falling in Love by Las Vegas Massive Band

(Conchita’s water aerobics session)

Bamboléo by Gipsy Kings

(Zoe’s drive to Ibiza)

Time Gone By by Tom Holkenborg

(Axel and his pals arrive on Ibiza)

Movin’ On Up by Primal Scream

(Marcus sings to himself in the automotive)

23 Lies by Dying in Vegas

(Zoe rides her moped)

Don’t Go by Superior 3

(Axel and his pals social gathering in his Manchester home)

Creep by Karen Souza

(Montage on the finish of episode one)

We Do What We Need by Alan Fitzpatrick

(Zoe dancing alone in the nightclub)

Episode 2

The Age of Love (Jam & Spoon Watch Out For Stella Combine) by Age of Love

(Axel’s unlawful rave in an deserted warehouse)

Vayu by Kora (CA)

(Axel’s wake hosted at David’s home)

Welcome to My World by Jim Reeves

(Zoe drives to Marcus’ home whereas the others social gathering)

Style (Make It Shake) by Aitch

(Anna’s daughter dances for a boy)

Lingala (Gorje Hewek & Izhevski Remix) by Lee Burridge & Misplaced Desert feat. Junior

(A song enjoying at Axel’s wake)

It’s A Sin by Eddy Arnold

(Axel and Kika spend time by the ocean)

Southern Timber by Sub Sub

(Taking part in as Marcus is confronted by the drug smugglers)

At The River by Groove Armada

(Taking part in as Marcus returns residence to search out his canine in the swimming pool)

Merciless World by Willie Nelson

(The drug smugglers break Marcus’ leg)

Episode 3

Hotride by The Prodigy

(Zoe and Boxer’s get right into a automotive chase with the police)

Lucio Silla, Ok.135: Overture by Mozart

(Axel performs Conchita’s report at Oriol’s social gathering)

Hallelujah (Membership Combine) by Completely happy Mondays

(Taking part in exterior at Oriol’s social gathering)

A. Cupido by Deva & Recycled J

(Montage of Kika’s wild evening out)

The Solely One I Know by The Charlatans

(As Marcus desperately calls for to go away hospital)

How We Do (Raffa FI Re Edit) by Raffa FL feat. Mr V

(Taking part in as Oriol walks into the Martinez nightclub)

Dropping It by FISHER

(Performed by Cristobal throughout his set at a seaside social gathering)

Distort Me by Boys Noize

(Used to burst Cristobal’s eardrums when he refuses to admit)

Episode 4

L’elisir D’amore: Una Furtiva Lagrima by Enrico Caruso

(Montage in the beginning of the episode)

Give Out However Don’t Give Up (Portishead Remix) by Primal Scream

(Flashback to Manchester 1996)

Turning Round by Theo Kottis

(Taking part in in the membership throughout Kika and Zoe’s evening out)

Cumbia De Donde by Calexico

(Taking part in in Kika’s automotive when she picks up Zoe)

Stay Life by Tom Holkenborg

(Zoe sees Axel whereas swimming in the ocean)

Lujon by Henry Mancini

(As Andreu tells Conchita he’s leaving her)

Free Animal by International Air

(Simply earlier than Andreu will get taken off the street)

In The Membership by Tom Holkenborg

(Taking part in over the tip credit)

Episode 5

Darker Evening by Tom Holkenborg

(Zoe returns to her father’s camper van)

Groovy Prepare (Terry Farley Remix) by The Farm

(Taking part in at Marcus’ home when Zoe asks him for assist)

Preserve Management (ARTBAT Remix) by Sono

(As Zoe leaves the nightclub the place Boxer lives)

Tearing Me Up by Bob Moses

(Zoe and Boxer dance on the nightclub)

Outro by M83

(The Calafat household reunite in hospital after Andreu is attacked)

Episode 6

Disguise by Franky Wah feat. Robinson

(A observe Marcus performs at a celebration)

Piensa En Mí by Placido Domingo

(As Andreu returns from hospital in his wheelchair)

Constructive Training by Slam

(Taking part in at Axel’s party)

Don’t Name Me Up by Mabel

(Marcus’ daughter performs it as his home is repossessed)

Bem, Bem, Maria by Gipsy Kings

(Whereas Marcus and Zoe awkwardly drive by a standard non secular parade)

Episode 7

Going Again to My Roots by Richie Havens

(When Axel and his pals dump Oriol’s boat in his swimming pool)

Danke Schoen by Brenda Lee

(As Zoe talks about her passionate romance with Boxer)

Good Grief by City Dance Squad

(Taking part in in Marcus’ automotive on his strategy to meet the Calafats)

Voodoo Ray by A Man Referred to as Gerald

(Whereas Axel and his pals take medication in the woods)

Already There by The Verve

(After Zoe leaves the dinner with Axel’s pals)

Episode 8

Con Altura by ROSALÍA & J Balvin feat. El Guincho

(The detective and his spouse dance collectively exterior Clint’s camper van)

Deceiver by Chris Lake & Inexperienced Velvet

(Taking part in on the membership when Zoe arrives to search out her daughter)

Let Me Love You by Weiss (UK)

(Taking part in on the home social gathering have been Zoe finds Jenny)

Episode 9

Preserve On Jumpin’ by The Lisa Marie Expertise

(When Axel exhibits his pals the realm of land he’s bought for his or her nightclub)

Candy Concord by Liquid

(Whereas Zoe events with Marcus and Kika by the pool)

Promised Land (Membership Combine) by Joe Clean

(Performed by Axel on the wedding ceremony of Marcus and Anna)

Professonal Widow by Tori Amos

(Axel and his pals take an extravagant limo journey)

Episode 10

Ardour (Bare Combine) by Gat Décor

(Taking part in at Axel’s party)

Value You Pay by UNKLE

(Taking part in simply previous to Axel burning his large picket statue)

Rock’n Roll by Espanto

(Whereas Boxer cleans up after Clint’s dying)

Your Love by Frankie Knuckles

(Taking part in at Axel’s social gathering, whereas Boxer comforts Oriol about his new tattoo)

