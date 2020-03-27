Netflix’s You And Desperately Seeking Susan Actor Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

A veteran of Off Broadway theater for over 40 years, Mark Blum has additionally appeared in a lot of stay productions, successful an Obie Award for his efficiency in 1989’s Gus and Al. He additionally had many Broadway credit, together with Neil Simon’s Misplaced In Yonkers (1991), Gore Vidal’s The Finest Man (2012), The Graduate (2002), and Twelve Offended Males (2004), together with his most up-to-date Broadway work coming in 2013 with Richard Greenberg’s The Assembled Events. Judith Gentle, recognized greatest to TV viewers for her time on exhibits like Who’s the Boss, Ugly Betty and Clear, had the chance to work with Blum on stage, and in addition took her type phrases about him to Twitter: