Netherlands Cricketer Frederique Overdijk Registers Easiest Figures In T20I Cricket Historical past With Seven Wickets Towards France | 🏏 LatestLY

Netherland’s Frederique Overdijk registered the most efficient figures in T20I historical past as she completed with figures of 3-7 towards France Girls in ICC Girls’s T20 Global Cup Europe area qualifier.

7️⃣ Z E V E N Frédérique Overdijk zet een wereldrecord in T20I, mannen én vrouwen, door 7 wickets te pakken in één wedstrijd! Mocht er nog meer komen wil je dit natuurlijk niet missen! Volg alles reside ➡️ https://t.co/ORUc4BKn0G#FRAvNED #CricketNL #ICCT20WCEQ #T20WorldCup — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) August 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all of the newest breaking information, viral developments and knowledge from social media global, together with Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above publish is embeded at once from the person’s social media account and thenewstrace Workforce would possibly not have changed or edited the content material frame. The perspectives and details showing within the social media publish don’t mirror the evaluations of thenewstrace, additionally thenewstrace does now not suppose any accountability or legal responsibility for a similar.)