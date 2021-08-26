Netherlands Cricketer Frederique Overdijk Registers Easiest Figures In T20I Cricket Historical past With Seven Wickets Towards France | 🏏 LatestLY

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Netherlands Cricketer Frederique Overdijk Registers Best Figures In T20I Cricket History With Seven Wickets Against France | 🏏 thenewstrace

Netherland’s Frederique Overdijk registered the most efficient figures in T20I historical past as she completed with figures of 3-7 towards France Girls in ICC Girls’s T20 Global Cup Europe area qualifier.

(SocialLY brings you all of the newest breaking information, viral developments and knowledge from social media global, together with Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above publish is embeded at once from the person’s social media account and thenewstrace Workforce would possibly not have changed or edited the content material frame. The perspectives and details showing within the social media publish don’t mirror the evaluations of thenewstrace, additionally thenewstrace does now not suppose any accountability or legal responsibility for a similar.)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here