Neve Campbell Joins ‘Lincoln Lawyer’ Series at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Neve Campbell has signed on for a number one function in “The Lincoln Lawyer” sequence that was just lately introduced at Netflix.

She joins beforehand introduced sequence Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, who will star as Mickey Haller, runs his regulation observe out of the again seat of his Lincoln City Automobile.

Campbell will play Maggie McPherson. Maggie is Mickey’s first ex-wife, a passionately dedicated Deputy District Lawyer identified to colleagues as “Maggie McFierce” for her unwavering dedication to her job. Though frequent tensions (each skilled and private) erupt between Mickey and Maggie, beneath all of it they nonetheless care very deeply for each other. They’re additionally each intensely loyal and loving co-parents to their tween-age daughter, Hayley.

The function brings Campbell again to Netflix after she beforehand appeared in two seasons of the streamer’s hit present “Home of Playing cards.” Most just lately she starred within the Disney Plus movie “Clouds” and starred reverse Dwayne Johnson in Common Footage’ “Skyscraper.” She is understood for her main function within the “Scream” movie franchise, which she’s going to reprise within the upcoming reboot, in addition to for the hit sequence “Occasion of 5.”

She is repped by CAA, Mosaic, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

“The Lincoln Lawyer” was initially arrange at CBS earlier than shifting to the streamer. CBS had given the sequence a big manufacturing dedication throughout final 12 months’s pilot season, however the community pulled the plug on the mission in Might. It’s primarily based on the sequence of bestselling novels by writer Michael Connelly. The primary season is predicated on the second guide in The Lincoln Lawyer sequence, “The Brass Verdict.”

This new iteration will nonetheless hail from co-writer and govt producer David E. Kelley and co-writer, govt producer, and showrunner Ted Humphrey. Connelly may also govt produce together with Ross Fineman. A+E Studios will produce.