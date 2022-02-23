Never has a post-apocalyptic adventure game made me feel as calm as Submerged: Hidden Depths.

When we imagine a cataclysm that sweeps the world, we rarely think that the result is going to be an idyllic paradise, and yet Submerged Hidden Depths it produces an overwhelming sense of calm totally contrary to what we should feel when we discover that the sea has devoured an entire city. But that’s the way it is, and that is because Uppercut Games has not hesitated to rescue Submerged from the drawer through a sequel that, although it is not perfect, far exceeds its first installment.

Great titles such as Bioshock, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Last of Us, NieR Automata or Final Fantasy X come to mind that do not hesitate to show the remains of a society in decline and pressing against nature or the action of the human being . In this case it is different and it is that if there is something special about Submerged Hidden Depths it is the lonely feeling that we felt from the first moment. The beauty of its landscapes and the splendor of nature contrasts with the complete absence of any other human being except our brother.

Thus, in the skin of Miku our task will be solve the puzzles surrounding the fall of the city aboard a small motor boat knowing that nothing we can do can change what has already happened. Thus, a completely thoughtful and beautiful journey takes place through highly visual images and overwhelming landscapes that we as viewers can only perceive nostalgically.

The absence of enemies or any kind of threat leaves the main role to exploration, with very comfortable controls, discovering beauty through contact with nature. This does not mean that we will not find any traces of life, in fact, we will find many beasts mythical in the form of collectibles. You do not know how spectacular it is to go sailing with the boat and see a whale jump in a glittering sea or to be able to have a race with a group of mischievous dolphins.





Just as exciting is putting your feet on the ground, since, although an oil slick covers everything, our goal is to purify the place using the power we have, in this case to make life flourish. For this, we will find a series of obstacles, platforms and puzzles that to a certain extent have reminded me of the purest essence of the Tomb Raider saga. In this game there are no levels, but there are separate areas where you can inspect well and find all kinds of improvements for the character or the boat, as well as the relics that evoke a not too distant past.

Nor are we going to find a great difficulty that tenses us when it comes to resolving any conflict, nor can the empty copies of humans that we find do us any harm. It is precisely this absence of external action that underlies the feeling of loneliness in the world, being a different and intrinsic form of fear in human beings. For this reason, Submerged Hidden Depth is a game that, without saying anything, knows how to evoke certain sensations in the player through images.





However, what glitters is not gold and in the light are the edges of a game that is perceived as modesto from the start. Submerged Hidden Depths has many aspects, especially technical ones, that it would be convenient to solve, such as camera jumps, confusing movements, the occasional other bug that makes you restart the area or an improvable physics, requiring a small pact between the player and the game when immersing yourself (and never better said) in it.

A pity, since in the rest of the sections an impeccable job is done with a careful artistic section from the menus to the stages and music according to the setting. I found it spectacular how the urban environment has been combined with runaway nature, but in such a way that it even seems like a subtle act. As soon as you are somewhat curious, you are going to try to find references to what city we are in or at what time the misfortune occurred. I haven’t been able to do it yet.





With all this, if you are able to put aside the improvable aspects, then you find a quiet journey full of spectacular images and a unique setting that decides to distance itself from the concept of apocalypse. As I said at the beginning, a game with this theme has never generated so much peace in me and I think that at this point, the studio has been able to take advantage of the limited resources it had.

For this reason, if you like to make new discoveries and you are not looking for cutting-edge graphics all the time, perhaps Submerged Hidden Depth is a good option for you. disconnect of the frenzy of Lost Ark or simply to relax from the frustrations that Elden Ring is going to cause us all. The game will be available from March 10th for both PC and console. In my case, being able to spend hours browsing and exploring a world full of calm has seemed to me one of the best experiences of recent weeks.