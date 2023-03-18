Never Have I Ever Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything We Know Far

Never Have I Ever is one of the few Netflix shows that has a planned ending before the end of the show. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays Devi Vishwakumar, an awkward and thirsty teenager whose original plan was to date Paxton Hall-Yoshida, the school’s resident hottie (Darren Barnet). The comedy does a good job of combining Devi’s love life with her being one of the few South Asian American students at her school and her dealing with her grief over the death of her father.

So far, Never Have I Ever has seen Devi go through many ups and downs. At the start of Season 3, Devi and Paxton were finally together, but Devi couldn’t get rid of her fears no matter how hard she attempted. Paxton graduated at the end of the last season, and Devi moved on with Ben, who she briefly dated in season 2 before he found out she was deceiving him. Before the third season of Never Have I Ever, it was announced that the comedy show would be back for a fourth season.

Has Never Have I Ever season 4 finished filming?

Yes! On August 3, the show’s star, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, said that filming for the fourth season of Never Have I Ever was finished. “We’re done making movies! It’s finished! I’m so thankful and have a lot of feelings, “She sent a tweet to a fan.

Never Have I Ever Season 4 Cast

Michael Cimino will join the cast as Ethan, the new hot guy at Sherman Oaks High School. This is big new casting news for season 4. We also think that most of the big names will come back.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar

Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakuma

Richa Moorjani as Kamala Nandiwadal

Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida

Jaren Lewison as Benjamin “Ben” Gross

John McEnroe as himself

Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong

Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres

Benjamin Norris plays Paxton’s best friend Trent, Niecy Nash is Dr. Jamie Ryan, Utkarsh Ambudkar is Mr. Kulkarni, Sendhil Ramamurthy is Devi’s dad Mohan, and Ranjita Chakravarty is Devi’s grandma Nirmala, among others.

Never Have I Ever Season 4 Plot

At the end of Season 3, Devi’s junior year of high school was over, so Never Have I Ever: The fourth season will probably follow the teen as she starts her senior year and ends with her graduation. In the season 3 finale, Devi made some big choices. For example, she turned down her recognition to Shrubland so she could have more time with her mom until she goes to college. Devi made the decision to go for it with Ben when she realized that she felt butterflies when she was around him. Devi found that despite everything, she and Paxton could be real friends.

In Season 4, Never Have I Ever might finally show how Devi and Ben feel about each other. Devi and Ben are at last on the same page, and the fourth season will probably focus a lot on how they deal with this new, more grown-up version of their relationship. Kamala and Manish, on the other hand, are still going strong, which implies that Manish could ask Kamala to marry him before the end of season 4. Never Have I Ever will end, of course, but fans will still get to see Devi graduate and hopefully get into her dream school, Princeton.

Will season 4 end with a cliffhanger?

The last season of Never Have I Ever will not conclude with a cliffhanger like the other seasons. That means Devi will have to choose between Paxton and Ben. Lang Fisher, who helped make the show, told ELLE that there will be a winner at the end of the fourth season. Fisher said, “There is a choice,” Fisher confirmed. “[Devi] makes a choice. The winner wins,” she continued. “The only problem with it is —as I’m learning as we’re making season 4 —I’m like, ‘One team is going to be really mad at me.'”

Why is “Never Have I Ever” ending?

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kaling talked about why she decided to end the show when Devi graduated from high school instead of sending all of the characters to the same college, which is a common plot point for teen shows.

“Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense,” she said. “They can’t be in high school forever. We’ve seen those shows. Like, you’ve been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here? Also, the actors get older, and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old.”

Never Have I Ever Season 4 Episodes

The expected number of episodes for Season 4 is ten, and each one will run for about 22 to 32 minutes. The names of the episodes have not been made public yet.

Never Have I Ever Season 4 Release Date

Reports say that Netflix has confirmed that the fourth season of Never Have I Ever will start in 2023. In September 2022, the official Twitter account for the show also said that the new season would be coming “soon.” So, we can be sure that the fourth and last part of the series will be added to Netflix’s collection in the first half of 2023.

At first, there was a rumor that Never Have I Ever: Season 4 would be added to Netflix on March 17, 2023. Since the season isn’t on Netflix’s list of new movies and shows coming out in March 2023, we can assume that the statement was false. The first season of Never Have I Ever will start in April 2020. The second season will start in July 2021, and the third season will start in August 2022. Since season 3 finished filming in March 2022, we think that the next season will come out in May or June 2023.