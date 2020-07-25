New 450-bed modern Kovid hospital started in Delhi, oxygen facility for more than 250 patients

new Delhi: A new 450-bed government hospital was started in Burari area of ​​Delhi. For the time being, this hospital will be completely dedicated to the treatment of Korana. On Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the hospital through video conferencing. This hospital, equipped with modern medical facilities, is yet to arrange 250 more beds. After adding 250 beds, it will become a 700-bed hospital. However, in the Corona crisis, this hospital will act like a Kovid dedicated hospital and Corona patients will be treated on all the beds started here. Also Read – Corona became uncontrolled in UP, 2529 new cases were found in one day, 1300 people died

At present, oxygen has also been provided on more than 250 beds. According to the Delhi government, if required, oxygen can be provided through cylinders to more beds. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, I am very happy today to inaugurate Burari Hospital. I personally could not come here due to Kovid and some other busyness. Today, with the inclusion of this 450 beds, 450 more beds will be available for Kovid in Delhi. Also Read – Cipla is ready to launch this drug for Corona patients, clinical trial successful

The Chief Minister said that in the last one month we have conquered Corona, it is correct to say, but we have won this battle, it would not be right to say so now. The corona mortality has decreased. Corona’s positivity rate has decreased. Recovery is large. All this is the result of the hard work of people, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff. I congratulate everyone for this. This Burari hospital will serve the people of this region very well in the coming days. Also Read – Amid sadness between Corona, these people are worried, this appeal to big people

While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the hospital through video conferencing, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Health Secretary reached Burari’s hospital on the occasion and took stock of the situation here along with other officials.