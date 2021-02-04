New act of rebellion by Nick Kyrgios: he discussed a ruling with the chair umpire and stopped playing as a protest

Nick Kyrgios’s discussion with the umpire in Melbourne

It is not the first time Nick kyrgios has a crossroads with a chair umpire and throws a tantrum in the middle of the game. But this time the Australian player from 25 years enraged to the point of leave the track for more than five minutes and argue excitedly with him umpire for a ruling that he did not agree with at all.

It happened in his victory against his compatriot Harry Bourchier at ATP 250 Murray River Open, a contest held in Melbourne in the preview of Australian Open. The score was 6-2, 5-5 in his favor and he was about to serve 40-30 when the Spanish referee Nacho Forcadelle applied a warning for delay. His delay was due to the restrictions of the COVID-19, players must handle their towels without assistance between point and point.

“I was starting to serve, that’s my move”, said Kyrgios, who erupted in fury and immediately decided to go to his bench. “I don’t play anymore”he repeated as he walked to his place. The public began to cheer him to try to get him back on track but to no avail.

Nick Kyrgios was given a warning for delaying when executing his service (Photo: EFE)

After apologizing to his rival and demanding that they call the match supervisor, the current number 47 of the ATP ranking continued his interdict with the judge: “It’s like you’re doing it to be fun or something. Do you think you are funny? Is that why you do it? I’m doing my serve move. “

Finally, Kyrgios agreed to play after he was assured that he would not be fined and won against Bourchier by 6-2 and 7-6. “I just like to play by the rules. And I didn’t want to play until I was sure they weren’t going to fine me because ATP is pretty hard all the timeThey fine me with a lot of money ”, he acknowledged after the meeting.

After being warned, Nick Kyrgios had a cross with the chair umpire in Melbourne (EFE)

The Australian player is playing his first tournament in a year after a wrist injury and after inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now he must face the Croatian Borna Coric to continue with your set-up for the first Grand Slam of the year.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Alert at the Australian Open: more than 500 tennis players and workers are isolated by a positive case of coronavirus

Roger Federer confirmed his date of return to the circuit after fulfilling more than a year without playing

Scandal at the Australian Open: a figure denounced an invasion of mice in the hotel where he is quarantining