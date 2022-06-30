New agreement between the FMF and Liga MX with Serie A and the Italian Football Federation

Agreement between FMF, FIGC, Liga MX and Serie A. Photo: @EmbaMexIta

Mexican soccer has formalized a link with Italian with the signing of an agreement that will bring both countries closer. The Mexican Football Federation (FMF)the Italian Football Federation (FIGC)the League MX and the A league have established an agreement for collaboration and joint work in an unprecedented event.

With this, the national football strengthens its relations with the European in what will be its third agreement with a top league. Previously, agreements were established with LaLiga of Spain y the German Bundesliga. The event was held at the Mexican Embassy in Italy, located in Rome, and was attended by One of Luisa, Mikel Arriola, Gabriele Gravina y Lorenzo Casini.

“The agreement aims to strengthen the collaborative ties between the four organizations to develop and promote football in both countriesbased on specific activities and initiatives directly related to the different areas and disciplines involved in this sport”, reads the statement issued by the Mexican side.

At the club level, the Serie A is positioned as one of the five major leagues on the old continent along with the English, Spanish, German and French (the Italian is the third according to the classification provided by the Union of European Football Federations). While the Liga MX the most prestigious league in North America and one of the most competitive on a continent level.

In terms of national teams, both nations are among the top positions in the Ranking generated by FIFA. In the men’s category, Italy is the seventh best team in the world (Despite being the current European champion, she will not attend the 2022 World Cup in Qatar), and Mexico is the twelfth best classified. In the women’s branch they are fourteenth and twenty-sixthrespectively.

“The collaboration agreement between the soccer organizations of Mexico and Italy is part of the process of internationalization, growth and positioning of the sport of both countries,” the text adds. Arriola, as president of Liga MX, said about it:

Friendly match between Mexico and Italy prior to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Photo: AP 162

“An important agreement to strengthen sports relations between the two leagues. The internationalization of Liga MX is one of the strategic priorities of this management and that is why today we celebrate the signing of this historic agreement with one of the main leagues in the world. We previously signed agreements with the Bundesliga and LaLiga. We will continue these efforts to complete recovery agreements with the best soccer leagues in the world.”

The agreement with Italian football will consist of four main axes: programs for coaches and referees, exchange knowledge, methodology and information; national team matchesschedule matches between the different categories; collaboration between professional leaguescoordinate cooperation activities and exchange of best practices, and finally multidisciplinary cooperationto train professionals from different areas.

