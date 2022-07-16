New Alien Single Player Game Announced Coming to PC, Consoles, and VR

Survios has presented Aliens, which will tell an original story using Unreal Engine 5 technology.

The announcement of a new video game is always good news, and if it is from a well-loved franchise, even more so. Today we come to tell you what we know about Aliensan immersive horror video game that will tell an original story and plans to launch for PC, consoles and virtual reality.

The title, of which we do not have a trailer or more images apart from the one that we leave you below, is being developed by Surviosan American studio based in Los Angeles (United States) that has experience creating games with a strong focus on immersion.

It is a horror game for one playerAs we read on the official website, it is a project in close collaboration with 20th Century Games. aliens is a game for a player which tells an original horror story that takes place between the Alien and Aliens movies, “where a battle-hardened veteran has his revenge against the Xenomorphs.” It is being developed under the technology of Unreal Engine 5.

There are no more details of the game, no date or confirmed platforms, but Survios has assured that we will know more on july 21 during San Diego Comic-Con at an Alien panel. The title has nothing to do with Aliens: Dark Descent, another game in the saga announced during the past Summer Game Fest, more focused on strategy and real-time combat.

