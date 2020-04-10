New Amsterdam Reveals First Look At Hawaii Five-0 Vet Daniel Dae Kim’s New Doctor

Go away a Remark
It looks as if ages in the past that New Amsterdam introduced that Hawaii Five-0 vet Daniel Dae Kim had joined the present. However it was solely final month that information arrived saying Kim had been forged as Dr. Cassian Shin on the medical drama. Dr. Shin is the brand new head trauma surgeon on the hospital. Quite a bit has occurred since then, and followers are lastly getting their first take a look at Kim in motion.
Daniel Dae Kim was initially set to make his debut within the episode “Pandemic” earlier than his debut hit a delay. New Amsterdam ended up deciding to tug the installment, which revolved round a flu epidemic, because of its similarity to the continuing actual life well being disaster. This, in fact, is a matter that strikes significantly near residence because of Kim testing optimistic for COVID-19.
Fortunately, Daniel Dae Kim is on the mend. The actor posted a message to followers after beating the sickness and sharing the medication he was on to fight it. Now, followers are lastly about to see Kim as Dr. Cassian Shin within the April 14 episode “A Matter of Seconds.” Get your first take a look at Kim in character on New Amsterdam within the photograph under:
Clearly, this image doesn’t give a lot away, however it’s nice to see Daniel Dae Kim in New Amsterdam. The unhappy information is that this would be the first and final episode the place followers get to see Kim as Dr. Shin earlier than Season 2 ends. Like many different collection, the medical drama needed to halt manufacturing early on its present season.
This implies the April 14 episode of New Amsterdam would be the impromptu Season 2 finale. At least it’s leaving on the excessive word that’s Daniel Dae Kim becoming a member of the forged. Right here is hoping he returns for Season 3, which has already gotten the go-ahead together with Season four and Season 5. It’s all due to that mega-renewal.
If that first image was not sufficient, right here is one other considered one of Daniel Dae Kim as the brand new character. This time, he’s not pictured solo. In actual fact, he’s sharing the display screen with none apart from Dr. Lauren Bloom. Are they speaking about her current troubles? Or are they discussing medical enterprise? Give the New Amsterdam photograph your greatest learn by checking it out under:
This image says loads with out saying something in any respect! Daniel Dae Kim’s Dr. Cassian Shin appears to be smiling whereas Bloom seems to be at him. I have no idea what to make of her expression. Perhaps she is as unhappy as I’m that New Amsterdam Season 2 is nearly over. Nicely, it’s for an excellent cause: protecting everybody secure and wholesome. So, I can’t complain.
New Amsterdam has been crushing it within the scores, and it’ll hopefully do this when it returns for its subsequent season. I simply hope that Daniel Dae Kim continues to be part of the forged when it comes again. Followers positively want multiple episode of Kim as Dr. Shin!
Tune in to see Daniel Dae Kim in motion when the final new episode of New Amsterdam Season 2 airs Tuesday, April 14, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Keep tuned to your tv as a result of there might be a lot of spring premieres to assist fill the void left by the medical drama.
