New Amsterdam Spoilers: Is Reynolds Really Leaving The Show?

Go away a Remark
Spoilers for the March 17 episode of New Amsterdam entitled “Liftoff” are mentioned under.
Ever since Dr. Floyd Reynolds agreed to maneuver along with his fiancé Evie, followers have been left to surprise if he’ll truly do it. Reynolds informed Max that he’s departing his job on the hospital, and New Amsterdam appeared to prepared his exit. Within the March 17 episode, Reynolds appeared to work his final day.
It was an eventful one, too, which concerned a boy’s selfie problem going horribly awry. Thank goodness for Reynolds! By the episode’s finish, Reynolds had carried out what gave the impression to be his closing surgical procedure on the hospital, and afterward, everybody got here to bid him a fond farewell. As you’ll be able to inform, New Amsterdam is doing a persuasive job of constructing viewers suppose that “Liftoff” is Reynolds’ final episode, however is it?
New Amsterdam’s showrunner, David Schulner, answered that query, and his reply was a shocking one. Additionally it is destined to spark plenty of hypothesis, so be at liberty to learn it as many occasions as it’s worthwhile to. Requested if Reynolds is admittedly leaving the present, Schulner informed CinemaBlend:
Reynolds is leaving New Amsterdam and never leaving the present.
Wait, what? Reynolds is leaving the hospital, however he isn’t leaving the present? Properly, this isn’t the strangest plot twist. The query is what this mysterious response means for the character’s future. The present is named New Amsterdam due to its titular hospital and central setting. How will Reynolds keep on New Amsterdam if he’s out of the hospital?
It’s potential that the daring NBC drama might comply with Reynolds’ story as he works at one other hospital, which makes me surprise. That is simply private hypothesis, however might this even be the beginnings of a New Amsterdam spinoff starring Jocko Sims’ Reynolds? It might not be shocking. Reynolds might unquestionably anchor his personal present. Following New Amsterdam’s mega three-season renewal, the topic was broached with NBC brass.
Again in January, Deadline reported that whereas there was plenty of openness to the potential of a New Amsterdam spinoff, no conversations have been taking place. May which have modified now that we’re in March? Might isn’t too distant, and that point is often used to find out the destiny of collection at various levels of devlopment. May a Reynolds-led spinoff get the go-ahead?
It might be attention-grabbing if Reynolds have been leaving New Amsterdam to arrange his personal present. Or, he might simply be there for some time and are available again. It’s robust to think about issues not understanding between Reynolds and Evie. They’re in love, and Reynolds is clearly dedicated to her. Possibly one thing brings them again for good?
He’s making the sacrifice of giving up his job for her. Very similar to Severide leaving his publish on Chicago Fireplace, I count on Reynolds to ultimately return to the hospital that offers the present its title. Not having Reynolds as a part of the principle story that drives New Amsterdam’s hospital is hard to think about.
New Amsterdam has undoubtedly opened the door to one thing undoubtedly price speculating about, as Season 2 continues. Whereas Reynolds can be away from the hospital, there can be a brand new physician approaching board in a unique capability. Hawaii 5-0’s Daniel Dae Kim will arrive as Dr. Cassian Shin – the brand new head trauma surgeon.
As for Dr. Reynolds, keep tuned to search out out what occurs subsequent for him when new episodes of New Amsterdam air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. Keep tuned to your tv as a result of there can be a lot of winter and spring premieres set to affix the medical drama.
Add Comment