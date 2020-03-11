New Amsterdam’s Dr. Bloom Is Worried About Her Memory After Drug Abuse In Exclusive Clip

The hospital might be going through a malpractice lawsuit for a wrongful loss of life, so the stakes are excessive when New Amsterdam resumes. Drs. Bloom, Reynolds and Goodwin will all be engaged on describing their interactions with the affected person on the heart of it. Sadly for Bloom, she is going to discover that job difficult to do within the March 10 episode of New Amsterdam. In this unique clip from the renewed drama, she seeks assist from Dr. Vijay Kapoor to be taught if her drug use is taking part in a job in her reminiscence lapse. Test it out: