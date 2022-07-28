New Android apps infected with Trojans detected. Delete them now to avoid scares in your bank account

Last week we echoed information indicating that numerous Android applications were infected with a Trojan and that were still available in the Play Store. Now, this story continues its course with the appearance of new applications that also contain malware and that have been installed 10 million times. In this article we collect these applications to remove them in case you still have them on your device.

The security of app stores is not perfect, regardless of its owner. Although the Play Store in recent years has improved substantially with the addition of different filters, sometimes malicious applications end up sneaking in. And this is exactly what is currently happening, although thanks to the different security sweeps they can be identified.

New Android apps detected as malicious

On this occasion it has been the Dr.Web group that has published a report with all these applications, of which in the Play Store only 3 of them are available for download. These applications have as their main mission to supplant other apps that are already in the PlayStore but hiding an AdWare.





After installing these Numerous permits will be requested that a priori seem normal in any application. Although many of them ask for excessive permissions, such as staying running in the background when added to the battery saver exclusion list. And as it happens in many users, permissions are given without reading them before, having already deeply internalized this type of culture.





The point is that these apps are really “smart”. To be able to go unnoticed are camouflaged in tools that appear to be native to the system, such as SIM card settings. But in reality the reviews show that something was wrong when making these downloads. For example, the following stands out:

This app “killed” my phone. It kept crashing, I couldn’t even enter the password to unlock the phone and uninstall it. Eventually I had to do a hard wipe (factory reset) to get the phone back. DO NOT install this app!!!!

But the problem lies in the second category of applications known as Joker. These do not try to monitor you or block the phone, but they will always seek to subscribe you to any type of premium service so that finally your accounts are depleted with some really important charge.

Ultimately, almost nowhere on the internet are you going to be completely safe. That is why before installing any application, you have to check the developer’s website, as well as the reviews that other people leave in the Play Store.

And although we have said that most apps have been removed from the store, we recommend you view the following list where all the fraudulent apps that have been reported through this new report are integrated. If you detect that you have any of them, we recommend you delete them as soon as possible and verify the permissions granted to them.

Photo Editor: Beauty Filter (gb.artfilter.tenvarnist)

Photo Editor: Retouch & Cutout (de.nineergysh.quickarttwo)

Photo Editor: Art Filters (gb.painnt.moonlightingnine)

Photo Editor – Design Maker (gb.twentynine.redaktoridea)

Photo Editor & Background Eraser (de.photoground.twentysixshot)

Photo & Exif Editor (de.xnano.photoexifeditornine)

Photo Editor – Filters Effects (de.hitopgop.sixtyeightgx)

Photo Filters & Effects (de.sixtyonecollice.cameraroll)

Photo Editor : Blur Image (de.instgang.fiftyggfife)

Photo Editor : Cut, Paste (de.fiftyninecamera.rollredactor)

Emoji Keyboard: Stickers & GIF (gb.crazykey.sevenboard)

Neon Theme Keyboard (com.neonthemekeyboard.app)

Neon Theme – Android Keyboard (com.androidneonkeyboard.app)

Cashe Cleaner (com.cachecleanereasytool.app)

Fancy Charging (com.fancyanimatedbattery.app)

FastCleaner: Cashe Cleaner (com.fastcleanercashecleaner.app)

Call Skins – Caller Themes (com.rockskinthemes.app)

Funny Caller (com.funnycallercustomtheme.app)

CallMe Phone Themes (com.callercallwallpaper.app)

InCall: Contact Background (com.mycallcustomcallscrean.app)

MyCall – Call Personalization (com.mycallcallpersonalization.app)

Caller Theme (com.caller.theme.slow)

Caller Theme (com.callertheme.firstref)

Funny Wallpapers – Live Screen (com.funnywallpapaerslive.app)

4K Wallpapers Auto Changer (de.andromo.ssfiftylivesixcc)

NewScrean: 4D Wallpapers (com.newscrean4dwallpapers.app)

Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds (de.stockeighty.onewallpapers)

Notes – reminders and lists (com.notesreminderslists.app)

Source | dr.web