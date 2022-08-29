New Android SDK paves the way for developers to create apps that break out of the Google space

Google’s Nearby Share already lets you transfer files to Chromebooks and Android devices, but with the release of a new cross-device software development kit (or Android SDK) for developers, the Mountain View company wants to facilitate the use of Android applications on all types of devices.

Developer Preview of the SDK is now available, providing developers with tools to design apps that work on multiple devices (also cars and televisions) and terminals with different operating systems, including non-Android platforms.

Although Google has not mentioned what other operating systems it is referring to, it is suspected that Windows and iOS are also in the upcoming plans. This SDK is in its early days and we probably won’t see apps that bridge connectivity between iOS and Android devices short term. But developers have the option to implement new features in this direction.

Paving the way between Android and Windows

In October 2021, after the announcement of Windows 11, the most striking and impactful news was that Android applications could run on the Redmond operating system.

This feature is not yet very advanced in this year 2022, even though it is a long-awaited feature. But the announcement of this SDK could pave the way for developers who want to work on applications that unite Android with other universes beyond Google and smartphones.

Google presented this initiative for the first time at its I/O event last May (where it presented, as it does every year, many of its novelties) and now is now available to developers.

How is this SDK





Google’s goal is to simplify the way developers build user experiences across platforms by removing annoyances related to device discovery, authentication, and connection protocols. The SDK relies on Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and ultra-wideband to manage connectivity for multiple devices. It is also compatible with Android 8.

Says Google that “this SDK removes the complexities of device discovery, authentication, and connection protocols, allowing you to focus on what matters most: create enjoyable user experiences and connect these experiences across a variety of form factors and platforms.”

This initial release contains a set of APIs focusing the core functionality on device discovery, secure connections, and multi-device sessions. On the one hand, when it comes to device discovery, the one in Mountain View wants to be able to easily find nearby terminals and allow to launch the application destination on the receiving devices. In addition, encrypted data sharing and transfer of an application across multiple devices can be achieved.

Google mentioned some use cases where the tool will be useful. For example, you can use your smartphone to enter your payment method for a movie rental or a purchase you make on your TV. Or that you can start reading an article on one device, then continue on another.

At the moment, the SDK is only compatible with Android phones and tablets, but Google promises to extend the cross-device experience to “Android surfaces” and non-Android operating systems”. Also for watches, TVs and cars in the future.