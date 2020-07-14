New Arthurian drama Cursed went to extreme lengths to avoid Monty Python and the Holy Grail comparisons

When making a contemporary new tackle Arthurian legend, it’s a problem to make one thing that stands out from the pack.

Over the years there have been so many TV exhibits, movies, novels and different diversifications of the centuries-old myths (which themselves had been modified and tailored throughout their earliest retellings) that any new model comes with a weight of expectation, and a necessity for some new x issue to set it aside.

Fortunately for brand spanking new Netflix collection Cursed, the central idea – making a backstory for the legendary Woman of the Lake, as performed by Katherine Langford – was fairly authentic, with Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller adapting their very own illustrated novel to inform a distinct kind of fantasy story.

However there was nonetheless one King Arthur story that loomed giant over manufacturing. A story of wood rabbits, Knights who say “Ni!” and courageous, courageous Sir Robin…

“We do lots of speaking about Monty Python’s Holy Grail, which is an undeniably current half if you happen to’re ever going to do something in the world of King Arthur, that’s all the time there,” Wheeler instructed RadioTimes.com.

“I attempted to steer clear of watching Monty Python or something like that. Very completely different present!” added star Devon Terrell, who performs Arthur.

Sure, the 1975 parody from the Python group – particularly John Cleese, Graham Chapman, Michael Palin, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones, the latter two directing – apparently weighed on the minds of the Cursed group, with the collection creators eager that their gritty retelling of Camelot’s origins didn’t unintentionally evoke the elegant silliness of the traditional film.

“That’s in all probability the finest researched one in every of the bunch,” Miller mentioned. “We’re speaking about… what are they, Cambridge or Oxford or no matter?”

“They know their stuff,” agreed Wheeler.

“If solely somebody had instructed the Python bunch that actual knights used horses. As a substitute of coconuts,” added Miller.

And when it got here to scouting places for Cursed, Wheeler and Miller ended up nixing one fortress for a easy purpose – there was no escaping from the comparisons.

“Frank and I had been scouting castles, and we had been at a fortress that regarded actually acquainted and understood why – it was the fortress the place Lancelot kills the complete marriage ceremony social gathering in Holy Grail,” Wheeler laughed, presumably referring to both Doune Citadel in Stirling or Bodiam Citadel in East Sussex, which performed the inside and exteriors of Swamp Citadel respectively.

“We had initially been like ‘Yeah, this can be a great spot we might shoot!’” Wheeler mentioned. “After which we had been considering like, possibly it’s not the finest affiliation to begin with…”

Frankly, we’d have to disagree. If nothing else, it will have been the good location for a stirring musical quantity.

Cursed streams on Netflix from Friday 17th July – take a look at our lists of the finest TV exhibits on Netflix and the finest films on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information