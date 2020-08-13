New Avatar 2 Set Photo Shows James Cameron On The Pandora Base

Previous to the COVID-19, all the pieces was on monitor to convey you the primary sequel in December of 2021. Sadly, as a result of affect that the pandemic has had out our schedule it’s not doable for us to make that date. There isn’t a another disillusioned about this delay than me. However I’m buoyed by the unimaginable performances of our solid and the extraordinary work that Weta Digital is doing bringing the world of Pandora and the characters of the movie to life.