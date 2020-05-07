New Avatar 2 Set Photos Show Off The Sequel’s Underwater Filming

Depart a Remark
Whereas filming on the the Avatar sequels has been paused in the intervening time, there’s nonetheless some motion available with James Cameron’s first sequel to his blockbuster hit. Certainly, there’s been loads of content material to point out off when it comes Avatar 2’s manufacturing, because of some photographs being shared from the times that noticed 2021’s hotly anticipated sequel off and working; the most recent of which exhibit the underwater filming course of.
James Cameron’s work on Avatar 2, in addition to the opposite three sequels, has teased the eventual utilization of filming in underwater environments for fairly a while now. So the photographs not too long ago launched by the official Twitter account for the Avatar sequence are a protracted held promise fulfilled:
Proven giving his directorial steering to the actors on the aquatic set of his movie, James Cameron is seen sitting on a catwalk above Avatar 2’s fishbowl fashion set. Earlier than you ask why he’s not on the identical degree as his actors, the reply is that the white layer on the highest of the water is definitely not a strong floor. Reasonably, it’s a layer holding a bunch of inflatable balls in place, within the identify of appropriately lighting the shot.
In all actually, seeing this set is like seeing the Avatar trailer for the primary time. After what looks like an eternity, or at the very least virtually a decade, of ready for Avatar 2, the wheels are in movement. These photographs are nice reminders, whereas additionally necessary kindling for the fires that can, with out query, be sparked into full hype flames as soon as Disney feels it’s time to start out stoking the followers up good and sizzling.
A gradual tempo can be required to verify Avatar 2’s advertising and marketing marketing campaign doesn’t peak too early, particularly with the uncertainty about whether or not or not present occasions will spark one other launch date push. However this set of snaps comes a very good time, which isn’t too lengthy after a earlier put up confirmed off actors Sigourney Weaver and Joel David Moore returning to their roles of Dr. Grace Augustine and Dr. Norm Spellman, respectively.
Whereas the context to their returns is absent, particularly with Dr. Augustine herself being a spirit downloaded into the planet of Pandora earlier than Avatar was mentioned and carried out, it’s good to see some acquainted faces again collectively for Avatar 2’s journey. Quite a lot of issues could also be up within the air in the meanwhile, however at the very least one of many constants that we are able to cling onto is that the world of Pandora and its moons remains to be within the works, and it’ll be in entrance of us all within the not too distant future.
Because it at the moment stands, Avatar 2 goes to be launched on December 17, 2021, with every of its subsequent sequels dropping the weekend earlier than Christmas each different yr after.
