New Batman, Wonder Woman Audio Stories Launching on Serial Box

Two of DC’s most iconic superheroes, Batman and Wonder Woman, are getting new serialized audio and e-book tales.

Below a licensing pact with Warner Bros.’ DC Leisure, Serial Box is creating authentic scripted reveals primarily based on the 2 characters. In “Batman: The Blind Reduce,” the Caped Crusader grapples with the truth that he’s truly a part of the 1%. “Wonder Woman: Heartless” facilities on Diana Prince coping with the results of a politically divided public responding to a sequence of high-profile murders — and discovering her perception within the justice system challenged within the course of.

Serial Box stated the brand new Batman and Wonder Woman tales will premiere within the spring of 2021, priced at $9.99 for the complete seasons (with the value of single episodes nonetheless TBD). They are going to be accessible on cell units by way of Serial Box’s apps. Below the corporate’s mannequin, the primary episodes of tales are free to hearken to; subsequent episodes price $1.99 every.

In the meantime, Warner Bros. and DC have a multiyear pact with Spotify for unique narrative scripted podcasts. The primary of these is “Batman Unburied,” a podcast drama exploring “the darker facets” of Bruce Wayne from David S. Goyer, set to debut on Spotify subsequent yr.

“Wonder Woman: Heartless” would be the first of the DC authentic sagas to be launched on Serial Box. The story pits Diana Prince, Jill Carlyle (Crimson Avenger) and British archeologist Dr. Barbara Minerva in opposition to two sisters — one a serial killer who’s terrorizing Washington, D.C., by magically seizing the hearts of her victims, and the opposite whose powers would possibly probably be used to cease the killing streak.

The writing staff for “Wonder Woman: Heartless” contains Natalie C. Parker (“Seafire” trilogy, “Beware the Wild”), Tessa Gratton (“Unusual Grace,” “The Queens of Innis Lear,” “Girl Hotspur”), Alaya Daybreak Johnson (“Bother the Saints,” “Love Is The Drug,” “The Summer season Prince”), and Heidi Heilig (“The Lady From All over the place,” “For a Muse of Fireplace,” “A Kingdom for a Stage”). Serial Box head of content material Hayley Wagreich will produce with VP of content material growth Rhoda Belleza.

“Batman: The Blind Reduce” follows the Caped Crusader and Zatanna as they be part of forces in opposition to a terrifying adversary who enacts a daring plan to deliver Gotham Metropolis to its knees. The writing staff is led by bestselling creator Catherynne Valente (“Palimpsest,” “Deathless,” the “Fairyland” novels), and contains Okay Arsenault Rivera (“Knox,” “The Tiger’s Daughter,” “The Warrior Moon”) and Martin Cahill (“Bear Language,” “It Was By no means the Fireplace”). Serial Box’s Wagreich will produce alongside VP of content material Marco Palmieri.

“We’re honored to be entrusted with growing authentic tales for Batman and Wonder Woman, characters with wealthy histories and robust fan allegiance,” stated Serial Box co-founder and CEO Molly Barton. “Our proficient writing groups have crafted thrilling new adventures linked to character origins and related to our difficult occasions.”

For information on the upcoming DC tales, go to Serial Box’s pages for “Batman: The Blind Reduce” and “Wonder Woman: Heartless.”

Individually, Serial Box final yr inked a pact with Disney’s Marvel and has launched tales that includes Thor, Jessica Jones and Black Widow, with one other centered on Black Panther within the works. Different Serial Box best-selling titles embody “Ninth Step Station,” “Orphan Black: The Subsequent Chapter” and “The Vela.”

Based in 2015, Serial Box releases new chapters of its serialized tales weekly in “seasons” that usually run 10-16 weeks. Customers can select to both learn or hearken to the tales. In audio format, Serial Box’s tales characteristic soundscapes with single-voice narration, authentic music and sound results to “create a very immersive story expertise,” the corporate says.