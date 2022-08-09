New Bayonetta 3 story details and online features on Switch

Platinum Games’ hack and slash for the Nintendo Switch has been classified by the Australian body.

After knowing the release date of Bayonetta 3, little by little we are discovering new details that come to light about the next hack and slash developed by Platinum Games exclusively for Nintendo Switch, such as how much space it will take up on the hybrid console or how its censorship mode works.

Now, in Nintendo Life they have echoed that the title has received the age rating in Australia, and the information published by the agency reveals more news about the history of the game. Eye, this information can be considered spoiler of the plot, so we recommend you not to continue reading if you do not want to know anything.

Here’s what the description says: “Bayonetta 3 is an action-adventure game where human characters travel through a series of fantasy environments, battling monsters called Homunculi and an evil being known as the Singularity. Players must head to an island, Thule, to try and stop the Singularity from destroying the known worlds.”

Will have online leaderboardsIt is not a very sensitive information, but it is the first time that we are told so directly about the main threat that we will face by taking control of the witch. In addition, the Australian body confirms that the game will have online leaderboards to upload scores of specific chapters, although not many details are shared about it.

After a long wait, the release date for Bayonetta 3 on the Nintendo Switch is finally set for the October 28, 2022although Platinum Games has confirmed that it has several more projects in development in addition to very ambitious plans, such as doubling its workforce.

More about: Bayonetta 3 and Platinum Games.