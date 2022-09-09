New Black Adam Trailer Shows Us Justice Society of America and First Look at Sabbac

has been released a new official black adam trailer (as previously confirmed) which, in addition to showcasing the power of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s DC anti-hero, gives us a new look at the Justice Society of America and our first look at the villainous Sabbac.

Black Adam will be released in theaters on October 21and we’ve been given more details about what we can expect from the character, whose arrival will mean, according to Johnson, that “The DC Universe’s heritage of power is about to change.“

Here you can see the new trailer:

For those who are not familiar, Sabbac was a villain introduced in the comics in 2004 and was a Russian crime boss named Ishmael Gregor who was possessed by a demon. In Black Adam, he will be played by Marwan Kenzari.

Sabbac, played by Marwan Kenzari, at right.

As for Black Adam, this film will follow the anti-hero who was imprisoned for almost 5,000 years after obtaining the “almighty power of the gods”.

“In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam received the omnipotent powers of the gods,” reads the official description of Black Adam. “After using these powers to take revenge, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Almost 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from being a man, to a myth, to a legend. Now freed, his unique form of justice, born Out of rage, she is challenged by the modern day heroes that make up the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone.”