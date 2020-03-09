New Black Widow Trailer Delivers Action And A Mysterious New Villain

The model new trailer for Black Widow is true right here. The Marvel movie focuses on Scarlett Johansson’s Russian agent-turned-Avenger, and it’s set to hit theaters in Would possibly.

This latest trailer could also be very action-heavy and shows Natasha Romanoff reconnecting with fellow Black Widow agent Yelena Belova, carried out by the use of Midsommar’s Florence Pugh. The pair must fight a mysterious new masked enemy named Taskmaster, with David Harbour’s veteran Russian superhero Purple Mom or father obtainable to help. Watch moreover for William Hurt in his widespread MCU perform as Thaddeus Ross. Take a look at the trailer out beneath.

Black Widow is directed by the use of Cate Shortland, and as well as stars Rachel Weisz, O.T. Fagbenle, and Ray Winstone. It releases on Would possibly 1, 2020.

