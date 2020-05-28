New Blumhouse Movie Is Heading To Streaming

Is anybody else screaming for a brand new horror flick? Since film theaters closed down in March, many have missed out on catching the long-awaited The Hunt with an viewers. On streaming, followers have been starved of any new entries for the style, until you stomached Netflix’s The Platform. Nicely, now Blumhouse has partnered with Amazon to deliver Shana Feste’s Run Sweetheart Run to properties in lieu of delaying its theatrical launch date any additional.