New Blumhouse Movie Is Heading To Streaming

Is anybody else screaming for a brand new horror flick? Since film theaters closed down in March, many have missed out on catching the long-awaited The Hunt with an viewers. On streaming, followers have been starved of any new entries for the style, until you stomached Netflix’s The Platform. Nicely, now Blumhouse has partnered with Amazon to deliver Shana Feste’s Run Sweetheart Run to properties in lieu of delaying its theatrical launch date any additional.
Run Sweetheart Run debuted at Sundance earlier this yr to optimistic evaluations and was set to hit theaters on Might 8. The newest Blumhouse manufacturing has been acquired by Amazon Studios to be out there to stream completely on Prime Video for an undisclosed date. The horror movie stars Charlie’s Angels breakout star Ella Balinska and Sport of Thrones’ Pilou Asbæk, as a pair arrange on a blind date.
Balinska’s Shari is a single mother who decides to get again into the relationship recreation when her boss units her up with Pilou Asbæk’s charming Ethan. The date goes sideways when Ethan will get violent and Shari should navigate the Los Angeles streets on foot whereas being pursued by him. Run Sweetheart Run additionally contains The Maze Runner’s Aml Ameen, Breaking Unhealthy’s Betsy Brandt and Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D’s Clark Gregg.
The upcoming Prime Video launch follows the wave of “woke” horror Jordan Peele’s Get Out championed when he injected intelligent social commentary with thrills within the Finest Image nominee. Run Sweetheart Run tackles poisonous masculinity and misogyny by the terrifying cat-and-mouse recreation between Shari and Ethan.
Shana Feste is the author/director behind 2010’s Nation Sturdy, 2014’s Limitless Love and 2018’s Boundaries. The filmmaker known as Run Sweetheart Run a “very private story” regardless of audiences possible discovering the protagonist’s expertise “loopy.” The film got here off its January movie pageant premiere with a 71% Rotten Tomatoes rating, and is described as “relentless,” “divisive” and “an atomic bomb filled with social and political horror” by critics.
This Amazon acquisition follows the service beforehand scoring Dave Bautista family-comedy My Spy after its personal theatrical launch was disrupted by theater closures. Extra streaming companies have been nabbing new releases because the 2020 calendar continues to shift round. Apple TV+ not too long ago purchased Tom Hanks’ WWII movie Greyhound and The Lovebird completely hit Netflix final week after its April launch couldn’t occur, and it’s breaking huge data.
Blumhouse has a slew of thrilling horror movies on the way in which, together with remakes for The Factor and Dracula within the works, together with Halloween Kills and Paranormal Exercise 7 coming inside the yr, in addition to The Eternally Purge arriving someday within the close to future. Keep tuned with us right here on CinemaBlend for extra updates on horror motion pictures creeping your method in theaters and on streaming.
