New Broadcast Series Orders Crater Amid Coronavirus Pandemic – Variety

Viewers shouldn’t count on a lot new fare throughout the 2020-2021 broadcast season.

Final 12 months, the published networks collectively ordered 36 new sequence out of pilot season, on par with the historic lows of years previous. This 12 months, the variety of sequence ordered is on observe to be a fraction of that, probably someplace between 10 and 20.

With networks and studios nonetheless largely unable to supply any reveals beneath the coronavirus manufacturing shutdown — together with their pilots ordered this pilot season — broadcasters are largely going to be renewing huge swaths of their current schedules moderately than ordering new reveals, sources say.

CBS and Fox have already given a glimpse of what subsequent season will seem like. Final week, CBS introduced sequence decide ups for the “Equalizer” reboot starring Queen Latifah, a drama about “The Silence of the Lambs” character Clarice Starling, and the multi-cam comedy “B Optimistic” from Chuck Lorre. The community additionally introduced it had renewed 23 reveals for subsequent season.

Fox, in unveiling its fall schedule on Monday, introduced a sequence decide up for the Mayim Bialik-led multi-cam “Name Me Kat.” That present joins the beforehand introduced sequence order for the animated comedy “Housebroken.” Each sequence might be held till midseason together with fellow animated comedy “The Nice North,” which was initially ordered in Could 2019. Fox had already renewed the hit dramas “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star,” in addition to perennial community favorites like “The Simpsons” and “Household Man” forward of the schedule announcement. “Bob’s Burgers” was additionally picked up for one more season.

Each networks indicated that further decide ups from their pilot slates could also be forthcoming, however precisely what number of extra reveals will get ordered, if any, stays to be seen.

Sources say that the remaining broadcasters are usually not anticipated to make many decide ups past the reveals which have already gotten straight-to-series orders or been given sizable commitments, as was the case with “Name Me Kat,” “Equalizer,” and “Clarice.” “B Positve” was one of many few pilots to complete filming earlier than manufacturing shut down.

ABC’s one straight-to-series order to date is for the drama “Large Sky,” which hails from David E. Kelley. Sources say that the community can also be excessive on their unfinished drama pilots “The Brides” and “Harlem’s Kitchen,” nevertheless it stays unclear how they are going to fare within the present panorama.

NBC beforehand gave sequence orders to the comedies “Younger Rock” from Nahnatchka Khan concerning the adolescence of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in addition to “Mr. Mayor,” the Tina Fey-Robert Carlock comedy starring Ted Danson as a Los Angeles politician. The latter present was picked up in July 2019, whereas the previous was ordered in January. NBC had additionally beforehand introduced that the Kenan Thompson-led “Kenan Present” would transfer to the 2020-2021 season after it was initially scheduled to debut this season.

On the drama facet, NBC not too long ago introduced a decide up for a “Legislation & Order: SVU” spinoff through which Christopher Meloni will return as Elliot Stabler. Sources say that NBC may be eyeing decide ups for pilots like “Echo” and “Langdon,” however once more, whether or not or not they proceed is unclear.

The CW renewed most of its lineup again in January, whereas longtime community favorites “Arrow” and “Supernatural” ended this season. Past that, CW gave early sequence orders to a “Walker, Texas Ranger” reboot starring Jared Padalecki in addition to “Superman & Lois” starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch.