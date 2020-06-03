New BTS Game To Be Developed By Company Grampus

Game firm Grampus has signed a worldwide license contract with Massive Hit Leisure for the gamification of BTS’s IP (Mental Property).

It was introduced on June 2 that Grampus now has the proper to develop a sport utilizing BTS’s IP. Kim Jee In, head of Grampus, acknowledged, “We’re joyful to have the ability to showcase the charming qualities of BTS, the best artist of our time, by means of a cellular simulation sport.”

A supply from Massive Hit praised their new associate Grampus for the standard of their simulation video games, success within the international market, and wonderful improvement and enterprise abilities. They went on to share that they’re wanting ahead to the cellular simulation sport that will probably be created by means of the mixture of BTS’s model with Grampus’s data in regards to the improvement and administration of video games for international customers.

The corporate Grampus was based in 2014 and has developed and run cooking simulation video games together with Cooking Journey and My Little Chef.

Their new sport, which they’re creating beneath this international license with Massive Hit, is predicted to be launched within the first half of 2021.

