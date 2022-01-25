New case of plagiarism to League of Legends: Riot Games denounces the creators of a mobile RPG

I Am Hero has characters with stories and designs suspiciously similar to the successful MOBA.

I Am Hero – AFK Tactical Teamfight.

Riot Games has denounced the creators of I Am Hero – AFK Tactical Teamfight, a mobile RPG of some recent popularity, for allegedly copying materials from League of Legends and infringe copyright according to Reuters.

The lawsuit was filed last Thursday in Los Angeles by the developer owned by Tencent Games, explaining how I Am Hero borrows characters with visual designs, names, abilities and backstories practically identical to LoL champions. The company adds that the nickname of AFK Tactical Teamfight is a reference to Teamfight Tactics, a title derived from the successful IP.

Riot Games has contacted Imba Games, the Vietnamese team responsible for Ia I Am Hero, in December without their complaints being addressed. In explanations to Reuters, Imba considers that his RPG differs in game mechanics, art style and other elements from League of Legends, so it seems that they will go to trial.

There are few video games on the market that are taken as a reference among mobile developments than League of Legends, which It has already been seen in other accusations like these in the past. Recently, and leaving LOL aside, we learned of a lawsuit from PUBG publishers against Garena, Google and Apple over Free Fire.

League of Legends expansion

This complaint from Riot Games comes at a peaceful moment for Riot Games, which sees how League of Legends continues to be one of the most popular video games on the market, opening the way to other proposals in its universe such as Ruined King: A League of Legends Story or Hextech Mayhem : A League of Legends Story. In addition, the franchise premiered Arcane, a series for Netflix, to critical acclaim and hits.

