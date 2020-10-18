New cases of corona falling in the country, number of active cases also reached below 8 lakh – America again on top

India Coronavirus Updates: Corona virus in India seems to be reducing the havoc. At the same time, there is also a decrease in the cases that are exposed daily. Along with this, the active case has also come down to 8 lakhs, which was above 9 lakhs at one time. This trend was broken on 17 October after the highest number of corona cases in the world came up for two and a half months (74 days) in India. Also Read – Gyms and fitness centers will open in Maharashtra from Dussehra, but these activities will be banned

According to the WHO, 63,044 new cases were reported in the US in the last 24 hours on October 17, which is the highest in the world. At the same time, 62,212 new cases were reported in India on Saturday. With this, India has now come second in the list of countries most affected by Corona.

This is the first time in more than a month that the US again reached the top in Corona's global tally. Earlier India was at the top. Let us know that there are currently 80,48,724 corona cases in America. At the same time, the number of corona infected in India is 74,32,680. More than 2,18,500 people have died due to Corona's havoc in the US, while there are 46,32,612 active cases. Here 31,97,539 people have recovered after treatment.

On the other hand, more than 1,13,000 people have become corona victims in India, the number of active cases is 7,95,087. Here 65,24,595 people have been cured after treatment. At the same time, there are 52,00,300 cases of corona in Brazil in third place and 1,53,214 people have died so far. There are 5,20,693 active cases in the country and 45,26,393 people have been cured after treatment.