New charge sheet of Delhi Police, said- ‘Sharjeel was desperate to make anti-CAA protest nationwide’

new Delhi: A new chargesheet filed by Delhi Police against JNU research student Sharjeel Imam claimed that he was desperate to take the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to an all-India level and make a ruthless attempt to do so. was doing. Sharjeel was arrested on charges of treason for allegedly making inflammatory speeches. The chargesheet claimed that according to his statements, the Imam was in contact with one of the members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), who suggested him to oppose him as a member of the PFI.

The chargesheet states, "The accused was desperate to stage a protest at the level where the mobsters of the protestors took the crowd into their own hands." It further said that the Imam not only mobilized the communities, but also tried to get 'Chakka Jam' in Delhi and other parts of the country. An analysis of the statements of the Imam and his call detail records revealed that he had visited the protest sites in Seelampur and Khureji.

This was also confirmed through a WhatsApp chat, which further stated that he was allegedly involved in spreading misinformation in the North East district with the help of local Imams of local mosques. The chargesheet further alleges that the Imam and his group had identified various mosques and assigned some people to distribute leaflets in these mosques to mobilize large numbers of Muslim people under the guise of protests against the CAA.

The latest charge sheet was filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a case related to the anti-national speech against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Civil Register. The chargesheet includes sections 124A (sedition), 153 (A) (promoting enmity), 153 (B) (damaging assertion of national integrity), 505 (spreading rumors) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of the Indian Penal Code. Charges have also been made under section 13.