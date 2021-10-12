New clues level to Steel Tools Cast 3 remake: Snake Eater

At first of this month of October we instructed you that Konami might be running on a brand new Castlevania in addition to an overly sudden remake. That recreation in query was once Steel Tools Cast 3: Snake Eater. And consistent with the leaks, that undertaking was once in command of a China-based exterior studio.

New reviews they instructed that learn about was once Virtuos, popularly identified for dealing with a couple of ports within the business. Nowadays a brand new piece of this puzzle arrives. And actually that it’s no less than curious. The purpose is that the LinkedIn web page of a former learn about employee means that the corporate is operating in any such undertaking.

So Virtuos Studios Running on Remake In line with this LinkedIn Profile, Most definitely Steel Tools Cast 3… Up to now It is been reported by way of @AndyPlaytonic.

– AAA Motion Journey Remake

– Looks as if Flooring up Remake

– 4k For Positive Platform@The_Big_Rock_ percent.twitter.com/HpAUk0PgkT – Faizan Shaikh (@FaizShaikh7681) October 10, 2021

As you’ll see within the tweet de @FaizShaikh7681 (by way of Gamingbolt), Zhiyang Li, who was once Leader Tool Engineer at Virtuos till June 2019, says on his LinkedIn web page that within the learn about he labored on a “AAA action-adventure remake now not introduced.”. Whilst information about the undertaking itself are logically scant, point out is made from the 4K make stronger on all platforms.

Without reference to MGS 3, if the guidelines have been in any case true, and this observe suits completely with the former leaks, the entirety that was once mentioned in regards to the long run Konami may be positive data. And now not simplest did they communicate in regards to the new Castlevania, however about that new Silent Hill that they’ve been speaking about for such a lot of years.

Moreover, the ones reviews additionally instructed that Konami deliberate to liberate the Steel Tools Cast collection video games on present platforms. One thing that contrasts with this conceivable remake of MGS 3, if so we’d be speaking extra like remasters and / or ports. In fact, we can be aware of let you know any information about it.