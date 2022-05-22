New controversy in Formula 1 for the “green Red Bull”: the investigation for the alleged copy of Aston Martin with the world champion car

Red Bull and complaints about the similarities of Aston Martin in Spain

While the world of formula 1 wait to find out who will be the winner Spanish Grand Prixsixth date of the 2022 calendar of the category, a controversy was generated with the start of the activity in the Montmeló circuit in Barcelona. The Aston Martin team presented many changes to its AMR22 carwhich led to the establishment for many in the paddock that changes they are a direct copy of the concept that Red Bull achieved with its RB18 edition.

The similarities that both cars presented caused the FIA ​​to open an investigation to determine if there was data theft by the Silverstone-based teams to improve different parts of the car. After a thorough analysis, the entity that manages the destinations of the highest category of international motorsports was clear in its explanation.

“The FIA ​​has carried out a routine pre-event check of Aston Martin’s planned aerodynamic enhancements for the FIA ​​F1 Spanish Grand Prix. During this process it became clear that several features of the Aston Martin resembled those of a competitor. Therefore, the FIA ​​​​initiated an investigation to verify compliance with article 17.3 of the Technical Regulations and, in particular, the existence of “reverse engineering” and the possible illegal transfer of intellectual property, “said the first part of the statement.

“Both teams fully cooperated with the FIA ​​in this investigation and provided all relevant information. The investigation, which included CAD checks and a detailed analysis of the development process used by Aston Martin, confirmed that no offense had been committed. As a result, the FIA ​​has ruled that Aston Martin’s aerodynamic enhancements are in compliance with regulations,” the report concluded.

Vettel aboard his Aston Martin in qualifying in Barcelona (REUTERS/Nacho Doce)

Despite the sayings of the International Automobile Federation, Red Bull was not entirely convinced after the analysis. It must be remembered that as a reason for the equipment investment, Aston Martin recruited personnel from several of the F1 teams and even secured the signing of its new chief aerodynamicist Dan Fallows.who until a few months ago worked for the winners of the Drivers’ World Championship at the hands of Max Verstappen and since April has joined the ranks of the team based in Great Britain.

In the last hours, Helmut Markoadviser to the Austrian team said that it was necessary “clarify how this incredible copy was arrived at” of the 2022 model that Red Bull put on the track. “As things stand, copying is not prohibited, but we must bear in mind that seven people have been robbed from us, and that our aerodynamics chief went to Aston Martin with a disproportionately high salary,” he confessed in dialogue with chain Sky in its German version.

“Dan Fallows was on leave due to ‘gardering’ (a term that refers to when an engineer signs for another team and cannot start work so as not to pass on direct information), something that makes sense,” Marko said.

“Copying is not forbidden on theory, but can you make a detailed copy of our car without documents?”, he added. At the same time, the Red Bull adviser left a forceful sentence about the alleged copy of the car driven by the Dutch and the Mexican Checo Pérez: “There is evidence that data was downloaded”.

In relation to this controversy that exploded in Barcelona, ​​the technical director of Aston Martin, Andy GreenI trust that they did use the Red Bull RB18 as a beacon to make changes, but without copying its design. “I don’t know what those accusations are that they’re talking about. All I can say is that at no time did we receive any data from any team or anyone.”he claimed.

Verstappen’s Red Bull qualified in position 2 for the Spanish Grand Prix (REUTERS / Nacho Doce)

“The FIA ​​came and did a thorough investigation, looked at all the data leading up to the history of this car, interviewed all the people involved and concluded that it was a completely independent development,” Green added of one of the issues unfolding in parallel to what will be the definition of Sunday with the race that will have Charles Leclerc starting from pole position and Verstappen in second place. How did Aston Martin do? The German Sebastian Vettel was 16th and Lance Stroll 18th, so both did not advance beyond Q1.

