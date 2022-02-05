New controversy with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in the United States: her partners seek to exclude her from the competition

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas is still in the eye of the storm in the United States (Photo: AFP)

Following the change in transgender policy recently made by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the swimmer’s teammates Lia Thomas have once again fueled the controversy by issuing a statement against him: a group of 16 athletes from University of Pennsylvania in which they asked different entities not to take legal action to challenge the new policies of the USA Swimming.

The letter, written by Nancy Hogshead-Makar, executive director of Champion Women and Olympic champion in swimming, representing the companions of the swimming team of Thomas, was sent to the university itself and to the organizers of the Ivy League to show support for those standards that The famous transgender swimmer could be prevented from competing in the NCAA championships in March.

In the letter to which some US media had access, including the chain CNNmembers of the swim team UPenn maintain that Lia has a “unfair advantage over the competition”.

Lia Thomas competes for the University of Pennsylvania (Photo: Getty Images)

“We fully support Lia Thomas in her decision to affirm her gender identity and transition from male to female.. Lia has every right to live her life authentically. However, we also recognize that when it comes to sports competition, the biology of sex is a separate issue from one’s gender identity. Biologically, Lia has an unfair advantage over the competition in the female category., as evidenced by their rankings: has gone from number 462 as a man to number 1 as a woman”, says the document.

Lia Thomas competed for the men’s team University of Pennsylvania for three seasons before undergoing more than two years of hormone treatments to change her sex. Now compete in women’s swim team and has dominated competition, even posting the fastest times in two separate events this season.

Recently, USA Swimming, which is the governing body for swimming in the United States, announced a change in policies that puts in check the sporting future of Thomas. A panel of three independent medical experts will determine whether a swimmer has a competitive advantage due to his previous physical development as a man, as well as ensuring that the testosterone level in the blood does not exceed a certain threshold.

USA Swimming, which is the governing body for swimming in the United States, announced a policy change that puts the sporting future of Lia Thomas in check (Photo: Getty Images)

Nancy Hogshead-Makar, winner of three gold medals and one silver in the Olympic Games summer of 1984, who supported the statement of the compañeras from Lia Thomas, praised these new guidelines in statements to Fox News. “USA Swimming’s eligibility policy is exceptional for biological women. First, it states that the purpose of screening is to ensure that transgender women do not have an unfair advantage in competitive sports. Second, it requires transgender women to demonstrate that they have mitigated their male puberty advantage.”

Even if Lia Thomas qualified for the championships NCAA, which are scheduled from March 16 to 19 in Atlanta, their presence is not yet assured. “We ask that UPenn and the Ivy League support us as biological women and do not take legal action with the NCAA to challenge these new policies for the inclusion of athletes ”, closes the statement from her companions, whose names were not included.

