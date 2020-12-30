New Corona Starin in UP: Two more patients found positive from New Corona virus strain in UP, 13 deaths due to Kovid in 24 hours

Lucknow: During the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, 13 more people were killed in Kovid-19 infected and 1043 new patients confirmed this infection. The health department gave information about this. The presence of a new form of corona virus has been found in two patients who have come from Britain to Uttar Pradesh. According to the report released by the Health Department on Wednesday, the number of deaths due to this virus has increased to 8352 in the state with the death of 13 more patients of Kovid-19 in the state during the last 24 hours. Also Read – Night Curfew Latest News: Corona graph decreased, now no curfew will be imposed in this state from January 1

It has been said that maximum two deaths have taken place in Varanasi. Apart from this, one person each of Kovid-19 has died in Prayagraj, Meerut, Jhansi, Saharanpur, Ghazipur, Sitapur, Farrukhabad, Hapur, Bijnor, Mainpuri and Banda.

During the last 24 hours, Kovid-19 infection has been confirmed in 1043 patients in the state. At the same time, 1202 patients have also recovered. The maximum number of 187 new patients has been found in the capital Lucknow. Apart from this, 81 new infections have been confirmed in Varanasi, 73 in Meerut and 45 in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health Department Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters that two patients infected with the new form of Corona virus have been found in Meerut and Gautam Budh Nagar. Now their samples are being collected by searching for the people in contact with them.

He said that after December 9, tests of all the people who returned from Britain are being done and till now about two and a half thousand samples have been sent to laboratories for testing. So far, the infection has been confirmed in 10 people who have returned from Britain and their gene sequencing is being done to detect a variety of viruses.

Prasad said that those who took part in the Magh Mela to be held next month in Prayagraj and the Sant Samagam in Vrindavan, will have to bring the RT-PCR negative certificate with them. During these two events, a mandate has been issued in connection with strict compliance of the Kovid-19 protocol.