New Corona Strain Crisis in Delhi: 40 patients in LNJP admitted to new threat of Corona in the capital

new Delhi: During the last 24 hours, 494 new cases of corona have been reported in Delhi. During this, 13 people died of Corona virus in Delhi. A new strain case of Corona has been detected in 40 people in Delhi. All these persons have been admitted to LNJP Hospital. Most of these people are those who either came from England or came in contact with people from England.

The Delhi government has expressed the hope that the number of cases reported per day of corona infection in Delhi will remain less than 500. Regarding the present condition of Corona on Saturday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "585 new cases were reported in Delhi on Friday. The positivity rate in Delhi was 0.73 percent and there is a steady decline in the positivity rate. We hope that the number of new cases coming to Delhi every day will be less than 500. "

Actually, according to the test report revealed on Saturday, Corona virus cases have come down to less than 500 after the last several months in Delhi. The Delhi government has appealed to all the residents of Delhi to take full care of the corona from the corona still. The Health Ministry appealed to maintain all measures being taken to prevent corona, including masking, maintaining the required distance. "

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “Despite reducing the availability of beds in hospitals, 10,500 to 11,000 beds are still empty. At present, there are only 2000 beds. As far as the new strain is concerned, 40 cases have been traced in Delhi and they have been admitted to LNJP Hospital. ” Along with this, Delhi Government has also authorized 4 private hospitals for this. Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that we are completely serious about this and are well prepared to deal with any situation.

Satyendra Jain said that medicines and treatment are free for people inside Delhi, Corona vaccine will also be given absolutely free. A dry run of the corona vaccine was carried out on Saturday at the Venkateswara Hospital, GTB Hospital and Daryaganj dispensary at three places.

Delhi government has prepared to apply vaccine to one lakh people in a day. The vaccine will be given first to health workers and in the first phase, the target is to give vaccine to 51 lakh people. All vaccine centers have been linked with hospitals, so that if the vaccine has side effects, the patient can be given immediate treatment.