New Corona Virus case today in India: new cases of corona, less than 19 thousand, so many people died in 24 hours

New Corona Virus Cases Today In India: The number of corona-infected people in the country has been steadily decreasing for the last few days. For the fifth time in the last month, less than 19 thousand new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in 24 hours, infection cases in the country increased to 1,04,13,417, of which 1,00,37,398 people have become infection free.

According to the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry at eight o'clock in the morning, 18,139 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in the country. At the same time, after the death of 234 more people, the death toll increased to 1,50,570.

According to the data, after 1,00,37,398 people became infection free, the recovery rate of patients in the country increased to 96.39 percent. The death rate from Kovid-19 is 1.45 percent.

The number of cases under treatment in the country for 18 consecutive days is less than three lakhs. Currently 2,25,449 people are undergoing treatment for corona virus infection, which is 2.16 percent of the total cases.

In India, the number of infected had crossed 20 lakh on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September.

At the same time, the total cases of infection had crossed 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, 80 lakh on 29 October and 90 lakh on 20 November and one crore on 19 December.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Sciences (ICMR), a total of 17,93,36,364 samples were tested for Kovid-19 in the country till January 7, of which 9,35,369 samples were tested on Thursday.

