New Coronavirus Strain creates panic in India, 20 people infected, advice given to people

New Coronavirus Strain: After the arrival of a new strain of Corona virus in Britain, now India is also starting to stir. Because many cases of new strains have started coming up one by one. So far 20 people have been infected with the new strain of Corona. Due to this, flights for flights to and from Britain have been canceled for 7 January. Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri gave this information. Let us know that till now the flights of UK were postponed till 31 December but now it has been extended.

Let us know that new strains of coronavirus have been found in 20 people who have returned from Britain. Let us know that out of these 20 people, 6 people have been found infected only on Tuesday. The ministry said that all these people have been kept in marked segregation. Those who came in contact with him have also been kept in isolation. People coming in contact with these passengers are still being traced.

The Ministry of Health says that these conditions are being monitored and continuously advised to increase vigilance, prevent infection and increase investigation, and send samples to INSACOJ laboratories. Let me tell you that in recent days, a family of Meerut has returned from Britain. During this time, all the family members have been found to be corona infected but a new strain of corona virus has been found in a 2-year-old girl.

According to the information, between November 25 and December 23, about 33 thousand people have come to India from Britain and they have reached their homes after landing at different airports. So far 114 of these people have been found corona infected. Their genomes have been sent to 10 different laboratories in India for sequencing.

Please tell that with the introduction of the new strain of Corona, the Government of India has stopped air travel from Europe and Middle East. Explain that new strains of Corona have been found in many countries like Denmark, UK, Netherlands, Sweden, France, Italy, Australia, Spain, Switzerland, Canada, Germany, Japan, Lebanon, Europe.