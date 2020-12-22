New Coronavirus strain Latest News: Passengers from United Kingdom were directly quarantined at night

New coronavirus strain latest news: In the midst of the panic of the new Coronavirus strain spreading from the corona virus around the world, all passengers on the Plight from Britain have been institutionalized quarantine on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday. All passengers were taken to Quarantine by a bus at the airport in Mumbai. At the same time, people of his family or relatives who came to pick up passengers at the airport were seen asking questions to the government. Also Read – Trains will be installed in the ‘transportation’ of Corona vaccine in India! Railways said- we are in touch with the government

His family and relatives who came to receive people coming from Britain said that the government should have informed us first. Those receiving them say, "The government should have informed us first. Did not the passengers board the flight after the authorities gave permission? "

Quarantine in hotels and hospitals

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, there is no flight from the UK at 2:30 pm last night, the passengers who have flown will pass through institutional quarantine. Asymptomatic people will be quarantined in hotels, while symptomatic passengers will be admitted to GT Hospital.

London Indian High Commissioner issued many messages

At the same time, the Indian High Commission in London posted several messages on its social media platform, as well as updates from the Ministry of Civil Aviation of India. Asked by all the people who would be allowed to land flights coming from India to the UK, the High Commission issued a statement, “This suspension will be effective from 11:59 pm on December 22, 2020. Due to this period all flights going from India to Britain will be suspended. “

All tickets canceled under Vande Bharat Mission

The flights operated by Air India under the ‘Vande Bharat’ mission to bring back stranded people from around the world during the Corona virus epidemic have also confirmed the cancellation of all tickets immediately.

No Air India flight will operate

The statement said, “Under the directive of the Ministry of Civil Aviation to cancel all flights to and from the UK from 11:59 pm on 22 December 2020 to 11:59 pm on 31 December 2020. No Air India flight will operate. “

Indian students and family trapped in UK due to suspended flight service

The dream of Indian students and professionals coming to the country to spend time with their family on the occasion of London Christmas and New Year shattered as flights from the UK stopped operating from Monday. All flights have been shut down after the newly discovered corona virus spread around the world to parts of the UK. Some students are likely to be allowed to leave campus after being investigated by universities in early December May have returned to India, but some must have booked their tickets during Christmas-New Year. Tourist visas are still largely suspended.

People who went to Britain also got stuck there due to flights stopped

People who have gone to Britain to meet family or for family reasons are also stuck there due to flights being stopped. Sanam Arora, head of the National Indian Students and Alumni Union, a group representing Indian students in Britain, said, “It is a matter of concern for Indian students coming to Britain.”