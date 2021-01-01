New Coronavirus Strain: New Corona strain cases are increasing in the country, 4 new cases found again today, total number reached 29

New Coronavirus Strain: The central government said on Friday that 4 new cases of new type of coronavirus have been found in the country, which has increased the number of new types of corona found in Britain to 29. All are kept in Isolation. Of these 29 cases, eight have been reported to the National Center for Disease Control in Delhi, two to the CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in Delhi, 10 to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences Bangalore. Also Read – Covid-19 Vaccine Updates: India can get Corona Vaccine gift today, expert committee meeting continues

Three cases have been reported in Hyderabad’s Cellular and Molecular Biology, five in the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences and one in the West Bengal National Institute of Biomedical Genomics. Also Read – Those who used to humiliate workers earlier are now calling themselves back with folded hands: PM Modi

A total of 6 people who returned from Britain on Tuesday have been found positive from the new type of corona. The first case of a new type of coronavirus found in India was reported, where the highest number of cases have been found after the US. Also Read – School Reopening News: After 9 months in this state, schools for 10th, 12th students started today

New types of coronaviruses have been found, especially in Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon, and Singapore.

From midnight of 25 November to 23 December, about 33,000 passengers arrived at various Indian airports in the US. All these passengers are undergoing RT-PCR check by the states and union territories.