New Coronavirus Strain outcry, WHO said, this new corona is under control

New Coronavirus Strain: In the UK, the new Coronavirus Strain is spreading rapidly, due to which concern has increased in many countries and all countries are taking their precautionary steps. A strict lockdown has been announced in Britain to control the virus. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the new strain of corona virus found in Britain is not yet out of control and can be controlled through existing measures. Also Read – New strains of Coronavirus in UK stir in India, demand for stoppage of all flights from UK

It is being said that the transmission rate of this corona virus is very high. “During the Corona epidemic, we have seen even higher infection rates in many places and we controlled it,” Michael Ryan, head of the WHO’s emergency department, told a press conference. He said, “In this sense, this situation is not out of control, but it cannot be left as is.” Also Read – Coronavirus in UK: AIIMS statement regarding new strain of corona- 4 thousand times the virus has been mutated, this effect will be on the vaccine ..

Earlier, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock had claimed that the new variant of the virus was out of control. British officials say the new strain of the virus spreads 70 percent faster than the main strain of COVID. World Health Organization official Ryan said, “The measures we are currently taking are the right measures.” Also Read – Corona Virus Update: Corona took a dangerous avatar, named VUI 202012/01, created a stir

He said, “We need to do what we are doing, we just need to speed it up a little bit and take a long time to make sure that we can control the virus.”

People are also afraid of this new virus and there is a lot of precaution in India.