New coup against the Catholic Church in Nicaragua: Daniel Ortega’s regime banned festivities in honor of Saint Jerome

The Archdiocese of Managua reported this Saturday that the National Police banned processions in honor of St Geronimopatron saint of the Nicaraguan city of Masaya, alleging reasons of public security.

“The National Police of the city of Masaya informed the brotherhoods and parish priests of the parishes of San Miguel Arcángel and San Jerónimo that, for reasons of public security, processions will not be allowed on the respective festivities of that city,” the Archdiocese reported. of Managua in a statement.

happy, Located 28 kilometers southwest of the capital, it celebrates the largest patron saint festivities in Nicaraguawhich runs from September to December, in honor of St Geronimo.

In its declaration, the Archdiocese of Managua invited “the devotees and promisers of the patron saints, to keep in mind that faith and devotion are a treasure that we carry in our hearts and from there we can pay due homage with the strength of the heritage.” ancestral in our communities”.

He also explained that the masses, novenas and liturgical celebrations typical of both festivities will be held according to the program of each of the parishes in the respective temples.

The Archdiocese of Managua He also asked Saint Michael the Archangel, Saint Jerome and the “blessed virgin Mary, mother of the Church and queen of peace, to intercede and listen to the prayers, obtain healing for us from all evil with the medicine of God”.

Masaya is a former Sandinista stronghold that rebelled against the Daniel Ortega regime government in April 2018 in the framework of anti-government demonstrations that broke out over controversial social security reforms, and which later became a demand for the president’s resignation because he responded to force.

The suspension of those Catholic processions becomes the most recent chapter of a particularly convulsive last year for the Catholic Church of Nicaragua with the Ortega dictatorship, who has branded the leaders as “coup plotters” and “terrorists.”

This year, the Sandinista regime expelled from the country the apostolic nuncio Waldemar Stanislaw summer day and 18 nuns of the order Missionaries of Charity, founded by Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

He has also imprisoned Bishop Rolando Alvarez and seven priests for various reasons, shut down nine Catholic radio stations and removed three Catholic channels from subscription television programming.

The police have also entered by force and raided a parish, prevented parishioners from receiving the Eucharist inside the temple and besieged other priests in their churches, among others.

Relations between the Sandinistas and the Nicaraguan Catholic Church have been marked by friction and mistrust in the last 43 years.

The Catholic community represents 58.5% of the 6.6 million inhabitants of Nicaragua, according to the latest national census.

(With information from EFE)

