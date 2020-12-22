New Covid-19 Cases in the Country Below 20 Thousand Between New Coronavirus Strain Sound

COVID-19 latest new cases: After the new forms of the corona virus have appeared in Britain, where once the world has felt the call of New Coronavirus, Strain. At the same time, in the last 24 hours in India, new cases of Covid-19 have come down from 20 thousand. Also Read – New Coronavirus strain Latest News: Passengers from United Kingdom were quarantined directly at night

According to the latest data released at 8 am today in the last 24 hours, 19,556 new cases of corona virus infection have been reported. Although 301 patients have also died. In this way, the number of people infected with Kovid-19 in the country has gone up to 1,00,75,116 (one crore 75 thousand 116) and the number of dead has reached 1,46,111. Also Read – Trains will be installed in the ‘transportation’ of Corona vaccine in India! Railways said- we are in touch with the government

India records 19,556 new COVID-19 cases, 30,376 recoveries, and 301 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry Also Read – Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine can prevent new corona virus? Know what is this new ‘disaster’ Total cases: 1,00,75,116 Active cases: 2,92,518 Total recoveries: 96,36,487 Death toll: 1,46,111 pic.twitter.com/iAFYxw56VT – ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

According to the Union Health Ministry, 2,92,518 people are currently undergoing treatment for corona virus in the country and 96,36,487 people have become infection free.

At the same time, new forms of corona virus have been tested for travelers coming to India from Britain for checking and all the passengers have been sent to the quarantine centers. On the arrival of a corona report positive of a patient in Chennai, his samples have been sent to Pune.

Let me tell you that France, Germany, Belgium, Austria and Italy and some other countries including India have banned flights coming from Britain, due to the new type of Corona virus introduced in Britain. At the same time, the European Union approved the introduction of the Corona virus vaccine from the drug agencies to be safe in the European market after the approval.