New COVID-19 outbreak in Liga MX: Pachuca Sub-20 presented eight positive cases

For the second week in a row, Liga MX reported a new outbreak of COVID-19. Now he was in the U-20 squad of Pachuca, so his match against his counterpart from Cruz Azul was suspended.

Through a press release, the organization indicated that the Tuzos group reported eight elements that tested positive to coronavirus. For this reason, they indicated that, as a precautionary measure, they postponed the match that would be held this Monday.

“In the next few days, the Pachuca Club will carry out new tests to know the health status of its members of the Sub 20 team and define what is conducive to their activity in the Guard1anes 2021 Tournament ”, reads the document published this Monday.

According to the site ESPN, the team from Hidalgo was going to lend players from the first team to face the encounter. However, the celestial institution asked the authorities of the MX League to suspend the commitment.

This is the second game that changes date in the category U-20 due to a coronavirus outbreak. On the first date, the duel between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna was suspended due to infections of the lagoon staff.

It is worth remembering that within the MX League a scandal has been unleashed by an outbreak of COVID-19 in one of the clubs. Last Monday, Rayados from Monterrey reported that several of his players presented symptoms after the match at the Azteca Stadium against América.

On Wednesday, they announced that on his campus there were 19 people infected with COVID-19, of which 11 were footballers of the first team. Therefore, in coordination with Liga MX, they rescheduled their next two matches.

Following this situation, America expressed its annoyance over the situation in Rayados with its COVID-19 outbreak in the first team of Liga MX. This is because several of his players presented symptoms after the meeting they held last weekend.

The Eagles reported that “there have been some symptoms related to the virus among players.” For this reason, taking into account the 19 positives in La Pandilla, isolated footballers under medical supervision.

In a war of communications, Rayados answered América and assured that he complied with all established health protocols. “Our club complied in a timely manner with all health protocols and of competition established by the MX League and the health authorities ”, they indicated.

The next day, Thursday, the azulcremas reported that a member of the coaching staff, two staff members and three players tested positive to COVID-19. Among them is goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who acknowledged that he had symptoms related to the virus.

This caused a change in the logistics of the Liga MX health protocol. The agency said Thursday that each team must do virus detection tests every 10 days and added a penalty to those who do not comply with the health protocol, fine that could reach up to 100,000 Mexican pesos.

It is worth remembering that Jonathan Rodriguez by Cruz Azul and Alan Mozo de Pumas were caught in different meetings without complying with the measures imposed by Liga MX. Therefore, both directives ensured that their players they were sanctioned internally.

