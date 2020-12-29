New Covid Strain: Corona’s new strain found in a 2-year-old girl in Meerut, UP, family returned from Britain – 7th case in the country

New Covid Strain: Cases of new strains of Corona found in Britain are now coming up in the country. A new strain of Corona has been found in a 2-year-old girl in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The child’s mother is also infected with the corona virus, although a new strain has not been found in her report. Actually, this family came from Britain to Meerut. Four days ago the corona report of three family members came positive. Their samples were sent to Delhi for testing the new train. In this, a new strain has been found in the sample of the child. Also Read – Rajasthan News: Corona’s new strain raises concern, health department is unable to trace 17 people from UK

One person of a family, who returned from UK recently, had tested positive for # COVID19 in Meerut. UK strain of # COVID19 virus has been found in the family member, who had tested positive. All family members are healthy. Situation under control: K Balaji, DM, Meerut #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/f3KEbdkRnU

– ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 29, 2020

The area has been sealed after getting a new strain of Corona. Along with this, the girl and the people she met from that family are being traced and they are being investigated. Meerut DM K Balaji told that the situation is under control. All family members are healthy.

Let us know that before this, new corona strains were found in 6 people who returned from the UK. Out of these, new strains have been found in three tested samples of labs from Bangalore NIMHANS, 2 CCMB, Hyderabad and one NIV Pune. All these patients are housed in specially prepared healthcare facilities in their states. People close to him have also been quarantined.

Earlier, the central government said on Tuesday that the Kovid-19 vaccine would also work against the new form of the virus and no evidence has been found that the current vaccine would protect the new form of SARS-COV-2 from the UK or South Africa. Will fail Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan said that till now it has not been found that the redesign increases the severity of the disease.

He said, “There is no evidence that the current vaccine will fail against the new form of Kovid-19 that has appeared in Britain and South Africa.” Vaccines stimulate our immune system to produce broad protective antibodies. The new form has not changed so much that the vaccine is neutralized. He said, ‘If you look at the surface of SARS-COV-2, there is a change in spike proteins in the forms found in Britain and South Africa. There are 17 changes to the new form of the corona virus in Britain, eight of which are very important… these eight alter the spike protein. ‘

