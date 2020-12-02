New crisis of Burevi Cyclone, NDRF teams deployed in these coastal cities of two states

Cyclone Burevi News ALERT Chennai: The region of deep pressure on the Bay of South West Bengal has strengthened and took the form of Cyclone Burevi on Tuesday. Due to this new crisis, NDRF teams have been deployed in two seaside cities of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. #CycloneBurevi is expected to cross the Sri Lankan coast (Sri Lanka coast) on 2 December. The India Meteorological Department India Meteorological Department (IMD) gave this information. Also Read – Tamil Nadu Cyclone Burevi Latest Update: Cyclone expected in Tamil Nadu on December 4, wind will move at 85KM per hour

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu) Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu) and Alappuzha in Kerala (Kerala) in view of the cyclonic storm. In view of the possible outbreak of Cyclone Burevi, two teams of National Disaster Response Force have been deployed at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed at Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu and Alappuzha, Kerala, in view of #CycloneBurevi

The IMD said in a bulletin that after reaching Sri Lanka’s Trincomalee, there is a possibility of Burevi coming towards the Gulf of Mannar and the area around Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu (Tamil Nadu).

The department said that it would then move west-southwest and cross the south Tamil Nadu south Tamil Nadu coast between Kanyakumari Kanniyakumari and Pamban Pamban on the morning of 4 December. The department had earlier said that heavy rains are likely to occur at some places in South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala on December 3.