New data on Netflix’s ad-supported plan: fewer ads than expected and a reasonable price according to Bloomberg

It is a reality that the experience we are going to have with Netflix is ​​going to change completely in the coming months. A new plan with ads is the company’s strategy to compensate for the drop in subscribers, although there are still many doubts about the final price of this. Now Bloomberg returns to the fray with a new report where he opens a range of possible prices.

According to this medium, Netflix would be preparing a basic level that would be priced between 7 and 9 dollars where these ads would start to be applied. The objective is obviously to reduce the price of current plans, the economic difference being compensated by viewing advertising before watching a series or a movie.

This is a significant drop considering that right now in the United States the price of the subscription is 16 dollars. Although one must always be cautious, since the price that can be had in Spain may end up varyingas we saw in some alleged Netflix surveys that were expressed in euros.

Good news: only four minutes of commercials





In this report, which collects information from sources close to the main decision makers, it is stated that the company I would be exploring only four minutes of commercials. Surely when you have sat down to watch a movie or series on a classic Spanish channel, you will have seen how there are interruptions in the middle of the content of more than 15 minutes.

Well, this information indicates that only four minutes will be contracted and it will be at the beginning of the film or series. In other words, the experience you are having will not have to be interrupted, since the content will not be stopped during playback. In addition, it is also known by different rumors that some content will be free of ads such as children’s series and movies and also Netflix original content.

Another point that is clear from Netflix is ​​that they will not want the same ad to be repeated numerous times, but there will be a good fragmentation. For this, Microsoft was chosen, which will manage all the advertising technology and sales of Netflix.

This new service is expected to is up and running in the last 3 months of the year in more than 12 markets, where the inclusion of Spain is expected. From then on, you must choose which plan to contract based on the viewing quality, since we must remember that the most basic plan that can cost about seven euros will have a 480p quality, something that is archaic to say the least.

What is kept in the darkest silence are the details of his plans, not offering this information to its advertisers or investors. But it is clear that the market is moving in this direction, seeing the price increase of Disney +, or the merger between HBO Max and Discovery + that will also lead to a plan with ads. In the end it is clear that all streaming platforms are going to have to go through here, whether we like it more or less.

Via | Bloomberg