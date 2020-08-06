New deal gets you two months of Audible for just 99p

New listeners can now enroll for Audible for just 99p for two months.

Subscribers can acquire entry to the world’s largest assortment of audiobooks which usually prices £7.99 a month. If you enroll now you’re getting a complete host of spoken-word leisure at your finger ideas for lower than a quid. That’s a saving of £14.99 over two months.

Audible subscribers additionally take pleasure in one free audiobook every month, free Audible Authentic Podcasts, 80 per cent off chosen audiobooks in member-only offers and free exchanges.

Audible’s supply is available in good time with lots of fascinating new additions on the platform this summer time. Amazon’s audiobook providing not too long ago expanded to incorporate award-winning actress Vanessa Redgrave’s reprisal of her function in The 12 months of Magical Pondering, Joan Didion’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated memoir. One other notable current addition contains Maurice by E.M. Forster, narrated by James Bond star Ben Whishaw.

For extra trendy titles, some of the preferred audiobooks on the platform embody Michelle Obama’s Changing into, the engrossing The Stranger’s Spouse by Anna-Lou Weatherley and narrated by James Lailey and thrilling crime thriller They Disappeared by Pleasure Ellis.

For kids, David Walliams’ The Midnight Gang is a well-liked pay attention and accompanies a complete host of different Walliams titles on the platform.

For extra inspiration, you can check out our record of the general finest audiobooks on Audible, in addition to the very best youngsters’ audiobooks for youthful listeners.

If you’re new to the world of audiobooks, we’ve additionally written a information to how Audible works.

Signal as much as Audible for 99p

If you’re trying for one thing to observe, try our TV Information.